ROMAN NOSE STATE PARK, Okla. — Lessons in patience continue for state officials involved in ongoing repairs of the dam at Roman Nose State Park that have resulted in a popular lake staying drained for nearly two years.
Chas Patterson, northwest region fisheries supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said Feb. 16, 2023, a new engineer needs to be hired in order to get repairs back on track for the $2.2 million project and the hope is that one is found any day now. He said in 2022 such projects like the Roman Nose dam repairs require time and patience.
The lake was drained in April 2021 due to rusting and deteriorating pipes in the dam separating lakes Watonga and Boecher failing about five years prior. Water started leaking through the pipes, washing out the back side of the dam. The problem kept getting worse due to the continuous water flow, and the water needed to be drained from Lake Watonga to prevent the total loss of the dam and to initiate repairs. Fish were removed in April 2021 and relocated to other lakes.
In August 2021, work was halted on the dam reconstruction due to an unexpected issue of subsurface water along the bottom of the dam that was found when the contractor was cleaning the back of the dam. The News & Eagle reported at that time that there was not a timetable for the repairs to continue but that tourism to the state park wouldn’t be impacted by the dam construction.
Last February Patterson again thought the project was back on track and that fishermen would be back on the lake by summer 2022.
“You have to tackle the issues as they come up,” he said in early 2022. “This was an unexpected issue that wasn’t discovered until we started working. It takes time to work through the logistics and fix it, and that’s what we’re going to do. It’s not a real simple fix. We want to do the due diligence and get it right. We don’t want to have any issues for a long time. That’s why you have to be so thorough. You don’t want to have to come back and repair something else.”
By late last summer it was determined a new engineer would be needed or the project. Once the new engineer is hired, Patterson said it could take about two years to finish the updates to the 70-year-old dam.
“It will take probably a year before we can get plans finalized and get a contractor hired to start working, and it will take close to another year to complete the project,” Patterson said.
With the work on the dam designed to make sure the lake will be a fixture for the next 50-plus years, the work will continue until completed.
“This is a project that we’re obviously putting a lot of time and effort into, and we’re just wanting to ensure that lake for the next 50-plus years for the park in that area,” Patterson said. “It means a lot to the local economy there and everyone around in that area and (we need to) do a good job and get it fixed.”
Meanwhile, park officials continue to operate and celebrate the positives the park has to offer its patrons.
“While we can’t do much (about the dam), we do still have amazing trails to hike, natural springs to explore, fun cabins and campsites ...,” park officials posted on social media. Roman Nose State Park also boasts a renovated lodge, Lake Boecher, swimming, historic structures, miniature golf, a General Store, fishing, horseback trails, RV hook-ups and bathroom facilities.
