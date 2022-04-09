ENID, Okla. — Pastor Shonn Keels is a man of incredible strength. He’s actually bench-pressed 585 pounds, over twice his body weight. However, of greater importance in his life is the strength of his faith. His personal mission is to lead a church to love God and strengthen others.
Earlier this year, Emmanuel Enid gave him this opportunity. After getting to know Keels, members believed he had a strong faith and hired him to be the new minister of the Baptist church in Enid, replacing retiring longtime minister Wade Burleson in February.
Finding his calling
When you first meet him, Keels’ enthusiasm is apparent. His interest in strength and weight-lifting happened early in his life, long before his strength of faith. Keels began lifting weights as a child watching his father and older brother work out.
“I just knew I wanted to lift weights. God gave me this gift,” Keels said.
Before his calling to the ministry became apparent, Keels used his athletic abilities in the Navy. He served in the early 1990s in Operation Southern Watch as a rescue swimmer.
His mission was to rescue any pilots who were shot down in the ocean. It was on an aircraft carrier on October 29, 1992, that he gave his life to God.
“I was at a spiritual low point. I was 20 years old and unsure of my direction. God revealed himself to me, and I decided to make a commitment to change my life,” Keels said.
He returned to South Carolina after the Navy and taught swimming lessons at a YMCA and volunteered as a youth minister in Sumter, his wife’s hometown. They both graduated from South Carolina University and started their full-time ministry 29 years ago. Keels attended Luther Rice Southern Baptist Seminary in Georgia.
Over the years, Keels combined his athletic skill and drive with his growing faith and found an interesting way to serve the Lord. For 18 years he was a member of Team Impact, traveling the world bringing the gospel to people who came to watch their feats of strength presentations.
“We broke baseball bats, pieces of metal and phone books with our bare hands,” Keels said.
The goal was to capture the attention of their audience and talk to them about God. He believes in their travels around the world they helped half a million people surrender their lives to God. Eventually this work took a huge toil on is body, and he looked for other ways to minister. He had stayed on staff with a church in Myrtle Beach during this time before God called him to Oklahoma City.
Building relationships
Keels served as an associate pastor at the Putnam City Baptist Church there for more than seven years. He was named Chaplain of the Year in 2017 for his work with the Oklahoma City Police Department. His pastor, Bill Hulse, had connections to Enid and helped him begin a relationship with the board at Emmanuel Enid.
“My wife grew up in a town this size and we are thrilled to be here,” Keels said.
He and his wife Bonnie have two daughters. His oldest is married and lives in Piedmont with their first grandchild. His other daughter lives in Enid and is studying music with the Berklee College of Music. She also works in the music department at Crossroads church in Oklahoma City.
“My wife is at Crossroads today with members of our church learning about their music program. She is fully supportive in our ministry here,” Keels said.
For 10 years Bonnie Keels taught students who were deaf and blind, before deciding to stay home with their children and, later, becoming involved part time in aerobics and personal training.
Talking to God
When asked how he deals with the noise of the world Keels said, “I read the Bible and talk to God.”
He said he reads the entire Bible every year and writes a letter to God every morning. This keeps his relationship with God strong and helps him to maximize his redemptive potential, he said.
Keels said he wants to be active in the community and lead the church to help where it’s needed. He said he believes it’s important to ask, “If your church didn’t exist tomorrow, would your city miss you?’
Two of the local missions Keels is impressed with is the church’s work with the Marshallese community and Forgotten Ministry, which works with the homeless.
“We support the Pacific Island Ministry of Pastor Yohanes Arwaken. The Marshallese kids use our gym, and we are helping mentor their young men. We are sponsoring a trip for 20 young men to go with us to a Thunder (NBA) game.”
Keels said he is going to lunch at different places everyday trying to learn more about the community and, of course, he has found his way to the gym. He has had shoulder surgery, but he doesn’t let it deter him.
“My son-in-law has got me interested in doing a Spartan race, and I need to start training,” he said, describing the event in the woods of Colorado Springs as a 5K with 20 obstacles.
Keels appears a good fit for Enid except for some of his lingering Southern habits.
“The staff doesn’t know how to say pecan pie. I’m having trouble convincing them of the southern way.”
Most likely, he’ll keep trying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.