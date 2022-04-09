ENID, Okla. — A local church founded in Enid in the early 1900s that once had its own large congregation has become a common home for newer and diverse congregations to meet and worship, and its former pastor couldn’t be more pleased.
University Place’s oversized building, necessary decades ago, dramatizes the ethnic and religious diversity that is popular now, said retired pastor Jerry Galbraith. He began offering the church building for up-and-coming congregations in the early 2000s.
Currently a Hispanic congregation and a Marshallese/Pacific Islands congregation share space with the 114-year-old Disciples of Christ original congregation. However, the church has had as many as four other congregations using the building, he said.
Apostolic Assembly of Faith in Jesus Christ (Hispanic), under the leadership of pastor Francisco Cuellar, and Emmanuel Assembly of God (Marshallese), under the leadership of Kin Bajo, currently worship in the building.
The original University Place was founded in 1908, the year after Phillips University began, he said. Since the university drew students from all over the world, the original Disciples of Christ church already served a variety of diverse populations.
“University Place Christian Church had members from various nations sending students to Phillips, an active world mission emphasis and sabbaticals from missionaries returning to Enid from throughout the world,” Galbraith said.
While the large building has played host to several congregations, Galbraith said most of the new churches want their own building. University Place is a short-term solution for many of these congregations; however, Apostolic Assembly has been in the building for more than 10 years and currently doesn’t have any intention of moving on.
Cuellar said it makes sense to stay at University Place because those whom they minister to live in the surrounding neighborhoods. As their congregation has grown, they have began looking at adding services to reach all ages. “Our community struggles with certain problems. We try to help,” he said.
The same goes for Bajo, whose congregation has worshiped at University Place for more than three years now. The congregation has continued to grow as they have expanded its outreach to the community in the area.
Congregations that have utilized the space at University Church but have moved on to their own spaces have included Zoe Bible Church (independent charismatic-Pentacostal), Iglesia Cristiana El Shaddai (Spanish-speaking Disciples of Christ), Seventh Day Church of God (Saturday worship) and Faith Ways Church of Christ (LGBTQ affirming).
Besides witnessing to unity within the Christian faith, these congregations shared in the economic upkeep of the building,” Galbraith said.
Galbraith said fostering diversity is important, and people should not be intimidated by new and diverse congregations that are starting up in Enid and all across the nation.
“Some might have hesitated, but we let it happen,” he said. “Our tradition (at University Place) has always been diversity.”
