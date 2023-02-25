ALVA, Okla. — For 53 years, Nescatunga Arts Festival has been a staple of creation in Northwest Oklahoma.
Amateur artists Hazel Dickson and Berenice Hinton held a “County Fair” of art exhibits on the courthouse lawn in the spring of 1969 in Alva. Several weeks preceding, paintings of approximately 50 artists were exhibited in windows of 58 merchants. After this success, they went on to develop the Nescatunga Arts and Humanities Council.
By the next year, the “Country Fair” was renamed Art Show, again featuring more than 50 artists. In September 1971, a significant portion of local residents met to bring the idea of an arts council to fruition. It was embraced by more than 30 enthusiastic individuals.
Eventually the name of the event settled into what it is known today: the Nescatunga Arts Festival. The group chose the name Nescatunga, an Osage Indian word meaning Salt Fork, due to Alva being located on the Salt Fork River.
But the council is not known strictly for its art. It also has focused on humanitarian endeavors throughout its tenure.
Saving history
The first project the council took on was to familiarize the community with the historical background of Runnymede Hotel — the longtime home of the council. This hotel originally was built in Runnymede, Kan., in 1889 for English settlers to live while they learned the basics of farming and ranching.
The hotel eventually was moved across Kansas to Alva, where it operated as a hotel for years. By the 1990s the building had become dilapidated. When Dale Brown — member of the council and former president several times over and a renowned preservationist — caught wind of plans to demolish the building, he made it his mission to save and restore the hotel. Refurbishment began in 1999 under the newly formed council, members of which Brown believed were integral in rescuing the building.
“The Nescatunga festival has continued to bring growth and excitement within the Alva community,” said Erin Davis, current president of the council. “Just like it started out with saving Runnymede, the festival continues to embrace history and culture.”
Making a comeback
While having volunteered previously, Davis became president in 2019, and the timing was not perfect for her tenure.
“The pandemic was really rough,” she said. “We met as a committee, and out of want to serve our community in the best way possible we decided to cancel the event. It was heartbreaking to miss out on all of the excitement and fun, but we wanted to keep our community safe.”
Once the festival was back in full swing, Davis set about to change up the format and make it appeal to more individuals.
“This year we are really focusing on engaging the children more: more rides, games, blow-ups. It’s always been an amazing family event, but we want to make it fun for all ages,” Davis said. “We have also extended the festival to a full three days, and this year, as it will be summer, we are making adjustments for comfortability.”
Valarie Case, another longtime member of the arts council, said her mother and sister always have booths at the festival.
“It’s definitely a family affair. My mom, Lorraine Case, makes these adorable sock monkeys that everyone loves. My sister, Angelia Case, is a photographer like myself. She also is a phenomenal fine art artist.” Case said, gushing about the talents of her family.
Case has much to boast of, as well: “I make jewelry alongside my photography. I recycle junk mail and make paper beads with it. It’s such a thrill to have the opportunity to share my passion ... It’s like, ‘I can’t believe I made something other people like and want!”
Case went on to muse about the variety of art, work and culture.
“I’m in awe of the talent and the unique vision of my fellow artists. Every booth is so very different. I also love to see all ages of people participating.”
‘Special and unique’
Nescatunga does, in fact, work with up and coming artists.
“Working alongside Alva High School, we get to involve the Alva High band, speech and debate team, Arts Club, and the Alva Electric Gold Show Choir. It’s a great way to inspire our students.” Case said.
The 52nd Nescatunga Arts Festival will be held June 3-6, 2023, in and around the Percefull Field House on the campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 709 Oklahoma Blvd., in Alva and will again feature the Sugar Show, the second annual event, during which aspiring food professionals and student chefs can display and sell their baked goods and sugar creations.
The move to Northwestern from the courthouse lawn is new this year, Case said, but the festival will feature the same arts and entertainment its followers expect.
Enid resident Becca Stone said she waits all year for Nescatunga.
“We take our whole family. It’s fun, and I always come home with something special and unique. All of the vendors, the live music, the festivities — my nieces and nephews can’t stop smiling while we explore.”
Davis described a wonderful vision for the future.
“I hope to see this festival continue to grow. I’ve been to several large craft fairs and festivals, and I know we could and will be just as big and just as far-reaching,” she said. “We’re well on our way. We have pop-up businesses, raffles, swag-bags, entertainment — our parking lots are full to the brim during the festival.”
Case also hopes to see the growth and popularity continue.
“I hope Nescatunga continues to grow to such a degree that we have to find more space and parking — so big that our concerns are about simple logistics only,” she said.
Those interested in participating in the Nescatunga Arts Festival can find registration forms at www.nescatunga.org or the Nescatunga Arts Festival Facebook page.
