ENID, Okla. — When it was announced last year a new movie theater and entertainment complex were approved for construction in Enid, it cleared the way to bring to town one of the most sought after aspects of community life absent a few years since the closure of Oakwood Mall 8.
Located on Garland Road, the entertainment complex will include duckpin bowling — using smaller pins and bowling balls — equipped with 11 lanes, around 100 arcade games and a massive prize room where tickets can be redeemed. There will be a lobby offering full-service ice cream, including Dippin’ Dots. The theater itself is planned to feature nine screens, with one being an IMAX-sized Iconic Mega Screen with 3D surround sound and electrically reclining chairs.
In December, Enid City Commission approved a $3.8 million package, consisting of a $1.5 million loan to be paid back over 30 years and $2.3 million in cash incentives with S&K Cinema Holdings Group.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said in February the loan is pending approval with Stride Bank, as well as waiting on the guarantee from the United States Department of Agriculture. Once those are approved, he said it will take around a year for the project to be completed.
“The movie theater will be a huge attraction, obviously, (as) we don’t have one,” Gilbert said. “And it’s not just a movie theater. ... it’s going to be an entertainment complex with duckpin bowling, video games, virtual reality stuff. I believe that once it gets started, it was going to be about a year to get it built. The next hurdle is to get the bank loan approved, and the bank’s got to be the one to do that.”
In a release from December announcing the approval of the project, Enid Mayor George Pankonin said a new movie theater has been one of the most sought-after things that Enid lacked.
“We found the right deal for a price we could afford to benefit not only all residents but to enhance quality of life for employees of companies that wish to relocate here, and those that are stationed at Vance Air Force Base,” Pankonin said in the release.
“The community of Enid can expect to have a very nice theater for them to be able to enjoy the entertainment in Enid, have things to do in Enid and no longer feel like they have to leave Enid to go see a movie,” Debbie Moore of ERDA said in December. “I think this is a win for the community to have a movie theater.”
Moore also said in December that the movie theater adds an element to the quality of life for Enid, which is important for economic development.
The location of the theater will allow for more screens to be added in the future, as the area around the complex has the potential to keep growing into the future.
