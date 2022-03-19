ENID, Okla. — As service members relocate for new assignments there are many logistics to consider with moving, buying, selling and renting.
Each year more than 400,000 service members make a permanent change of station, according to Military One Source. While the military provides assistance in moving, personnel still have to deal with the impact on their families, finances, investments and more.
David Ruffin, owner and broker of KW Local Enid and president of MILPCS Inc., cares about military real estate clients so much he started a company to provide real estate assistance to service members who are relocating all across the United States.
As a veteran and current civilian instructor on base, Ruffin said the reason he and his wife Mary originally got into real estate was because of their own military experiences.
“We saw a lot of people being taken advantage of,” Ruffin said. “When you look at the military client, especially the young pilots we have here at Vance. They are all well-educated, they have little to no debt, great credit and guaranteed jobs for the next 10 years.
“Everyone is kind of salivating at the thought of selling these people something, whether it’s a new car, home or credit card,” Ruffin said. “It’s a target-rich environment for a lot of these young military, and we are just trying to educate them that they will have a lot of people coming after you to get you to buy something or loan you money, and you just need to be careful.”
Watching their backs
In 2008, with decades of real estate experience in tow, Ruffin started his company — MILPCS Inc. MILPCS is an acronym for military permanent change of station — the military term for getting a new assignment. The mission behind the company is to educate personnel and assist them in their relocation, Ruffin said.
“It’s easy to take care of folks here in Enid,” Ruffin said. “I can take care of them, my wife can take care of them. We can make sure that they are being looked out for, but what happened when that client three years from now says they are moving to Charleston, South Carolina? I can’t help them out there.”
So Ruffin started his company to provide that help. MILPCS offers real estate education to both military and civilians and assists with military relocation across the nation.
“If they move to a new city, they don’t know anyone,” Ruffin said. “They don’t know a good real estate agent from a bad real estate agent. They don’t know a good lender from a bad lender. So, for over a decade and half now we have built up a good, honest top quality database of real estate professionals around the country.”
The network agents in MILPCS are personally interviewed and undergo background checks before they are accepted into the free network, Ruffin said.
The organization works hard to ensure its directory of brokers and agents across the nation understand the unique military challenges and through that knowledge will really lookout for their clientele.
“Whether it is South Carolina, New Jersey, Washington, Florida, California, wherever they are going we have good honest, trustworthy people that will help them,” Ruffin said.
Lessons learned
With the current housing market trends, it is very challenging for the active duty to be able to purchase a home, live in it for three years, then be able to sell it when they leave without losing some money, Ruffin said.
Ruffin created a free guide and workbook about real estate 101 and also teaches classes for people looking to buy or invest in real estate.
“That is the main impetus for what we do,” Ruffin said. “We try to teach them how to buy the home properly — at the right price, in the right neighborhood, even when you’re making upgrades or improvements to the home. Some improvements are very good from an investment standpoint, other upgrades might make you happy but aren’t going to do anything for the investment itself.”
Much of what Ruffin teaches his students are lessons and so they can learn from mistakes he has made personally and professionally.
“In some fashion or another, I’ve been doing real estate for 30 years, either purchasing my own home or turning those homes into investment properties and renting them out when I left,” Ruffin said. “I’ve done fixer-uppers, I’ve done flippers, I’ve also built new homes. Even though I wasn’t formally a real estate professional yet, I have quite a bit of experience with real estate, especially single-family homes.”
