VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Angela Bobb has worked as a referral specialist, contracted by Vance Air Force Base to take care of the military personnel moving to and from Enid, for 31 years.
“I care about this job because I really want to help these people,” Bobb said. “Some of them have never been away from home and have not gone through this process before coming to Enid.”
Currently, there is a shortage of on-base housing due to two military complexes under renovation, so the search for a place to call home extends past the gates.
Bobb said to help find those homes, she would like to see more apartment complexes at reasonable prices. She also said many of the older apartments in the city need to be in better condition.
“I go out into the community, and I see what is available. It is my job, although I can’t tell them where to live. We do need more nicely furnished apartments,” she said.
As far as renting houses, she said the military is a good tenant. Military representatives in Enid consist of active-duty members, Reservists, National Guard, retirees and federal and Department of Defense employees
“They know they are expected to pay their rent and take good care of the property,” Bobb said.
At times she has had to be a mediator in certain situations, and her best advice is to take care of things immediately before they become worse.
“There are some new housing projects going up close to the base, and the houses are all around $300,000. I think this is too high for most, especially those just starting their career. People think they get more pay than they do.”
Bobb said she loves her job, and happy situations with the military is her goal.
‘Love working with them’
Chad Forbeck, owner of E-Towne Realty and Property Management, is among the local real estate professionals who rents to military personnel and also sell them homes.
“The military are good clients and, of course, we love working with them,” Forbeck said.
He recently got a call from a longtime military man who was retiring. He wanted Forbeck to list a home he owned in Enid and was renting through E-Towne. Forbeck had suggested he buy everywhere he was transferred, then sell them when he retired. This was what he was doing.
“He thanked me and said he’d built quite a nest egg over the years of moving,” Forbeck said.
Forbeck said he sometimes sells houses to military personnel and if they maintain the home they often rent to others in the military. Either way, they love having them here in Enid, said Forbeck, the current president of Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors.
Making investments
Sondra Hernandez with Cobblestone Realty said she feels the same as Forbeck. The great thing about the military was they are a prepared buyer, she said.
“They always have all their documents and have researched the area where they are moving,” Hernandez said. “They have an idea of what they want to do, and they usually make good decisions with some guidance.”
Recently she sold a home to a lieutenant colonel for just under $200,000.
“He certainly could afford much more, but he made a good buy and wants to rent it when he leaves. This is an investment for him,” she said.
Hernandez, vice president of Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors, said the increase in interest rates have kept some people from buying, but the market is making some adjustments.
“When the interest rates go up, the prices of houses go down, which will help some people buy a home,” she said. Cobblestone does handle some rentals but mainly she sells real estate.
“We certainly love the military and appreciate their business,” she said.
