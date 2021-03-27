Methodist food pantry Shepherd's Cupboard continues on donations, community support

ENID, Okla. — A recent donation drive from an Enid gym left the shelves fully stocked at Christ United Methodist Church, where volunteers with the Shepherd’s Cupboard food pantry filled more than 15 “buggies” with groceries for those in need.
“Buggies” are what program coordinator Pam Howard calls the grocery carts that fill her office and several other rooms along a corridor in the back of the church.
More than 120 families on March 10 picked up food from the “buggies” that sat outside the church with boxes of nonperishable items such as canned goods, cereal, rice and beans, as well as other assorted foods including cheese, milk and fruit.
Volunteers then delivered eight more sets of food boxes to patrons at home.
The windy Wednesday morning was the final day of the month the food pantry provided boxes of food to families in need who drove into the church’s north parking lot at 2418 W. Randolph.
While Shepherd’s Cupboard normally operates the first two Wednesday mornings of the month, from 9-11 a.m., volunteers had just finished serving families three weeks in a row after the second week of February was canceled because of the cold weather.
“It was just so cold that one day” on Feb. 10, Howard said, so she postponed pickups for that day until the last Wednesday of the month.
Ashley Kiper and other Willow View United Methodist Church members had heard shelves at Shepherd’s Cupboard had been running empty, so they convinced others at their gym, CrossFit ReFuel, to make one week of their six-week workout challenge a food donation drive.
“Food is just a basic necessity, and we had been told that the shelves were empty at Shepherd’s Cupboard,” Kiper said, “and it broke our hearts.”
Members donated around 2,000 canned goods and 2,000-something pallets of water.
One of Kiper’s friends went around to houses in her neighborhood and collected 19 bags of donations, she said.
“Everyone has needs, but it’s a very basic need that we were filling,” Kiper said.
‘Very rewarding thing’
Shepherd’s Cupboard operates on donations only and has relied on both the Methodist network of churches and the wider community since it began in Enid decades ago.
A truck arrives on the first Monday of every month with bread and other grains that Howard requests from the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank. Donations of meats come from RSVP of Enid through Tyson Foods and are stored in Christ United’s freezer.
Howard said the program can operate on 10 filled grocery carts a month.
Members of Willow View’s Sunday school classes will come and bag groceries.
Between 15-20 regular volunteers from Willow View will then load food into boxes or stack them onto shelves in several rooms — among these the bread room, the box room and the buggy room — which are located on the southeast side of the church.
Before Wednesday morning’s drive began, shelves in one room were filled with juice, another with mashed potatoes and one with grape jelly and peanut butter.
Sandy Landwehr had finished shelving dozens of bags of beans once the morning drew to a close.
Landwehr and her husband both started volunteering for the Shepherd’s Cupboard food pantry once they joined Willow View and were “looking for something to do.”
“It’s a very rewarding thing, I think,” she said.
Making a move
From her now-mostly empty office, Howard said after distribution that the move to Christ United has been a welcome change.
“To me, it’s better because it’s one level, because Bethany (United Methodist Church) is more than one level,” she said of Shepherd’s Cupboard’s former church location, which closed in 2019. “The elevator quit working.”
Volunteers had operated out of the church since 2000.
After another year at the already-closed church, pantry volunteers had to then find another place to hitch their wagons by the end of 2020.
Landwehr said because Christ UMC no longer had a school at the church, they and Willow View members decided the food pantry would make good use of the numerous, now-empty rooms.
Once their fellow Methodists opened their doors, Shepherd’s Cupboard settled into its new home in January.
“We tried to find something on the other side of town because of the people” who mostly live on the east side of Enid, Landwehr said. “But that doesn’t seem to cut down on how many people show up out there (at the West Randolph location).”
Donations to support the ministry can be made to Shepherd’s Cupboard, in care of Christ UMC, 2418 W. Randolph, Enid, OK 73703.
Those interested in information or to sign up for services with Shepherd’s Cupboard food pantry, contact Pam Howard at (580) 484-0774.