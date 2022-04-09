ENID, Okla. — It’s an annual tradition that brings awareness to the Mennonite faith while bringing happiness to those who come and to those who benefit.
The Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale (OMRS) is sponsored by the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), which is a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches such as Mennonite, Amish, Mennonite Brethren and Brethren in Christ that was founded in 1920.
“We follow the teachings of Christ,” said Luella Unruh, a MCC board member, who with her husband Dwight has chaired the relief sales in the past. She said it’s about sharing God’s love and compassion to others by responding to basic human needs.
OMRS — one of 46 MCC relief sales in the U.S. and Canada — is always scheduled the first full weekend in November and has been happening in Northwest Oklahoma for more than 40 years now. ORMS has been held inside the Chisholm Trail Expo Center on the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Enid since 1998; it originated at the Major County Fairgrounds in Fairview.
The purpose of the sale is to raise money for MCC, which responds to natural disasters, war-torn areas and more with aid and relief kits. More than $2 million has been generated for MCC programs thanks to ORMS, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
“We give physical assistance to those in need,” Unruh said.
Serving the Lord
MCC originally assisted those suffering in the aftermath of World War I with items such as food and clothing, but today it primarily focuses on restoring other countries through water wells to provide clean water and farm crops to help feed and sustain.
Unruh pointed out since Oklahoma is an agricultural state, those objectives are directly in line with the local Mennonite beliefs.
“Our ancestors came from the Ukraine,” she said. “They were good farmers and are known for bringing wheat to America.”
She added that upon coming to America, her people settled in Kansas and then made the Land Run of 1893 in Oklahoma.
Unruh noted that not all Mennonite sects in the state are from the Ukraine; several European ethnicities — including German, Polish, and Russian — abound. Oklahoma has been home to dozens of Anabaptist churches since before the land run, but now less than 20 remain.
“Some of the smaller churches are not there anymore,” Unruh said. Still surviving in the immediate area are the two in Enid — Grace Mennonite and Crosspoint, formerly Enid Mennonite Brethren — and one each in Meno and Fairview.
Despite their small numbers in Oklahoma, however, Unruh said each church strives to work together to put on the annual relief sale, traditionally held on Friday night and Saturday morning.
“Mennonites strive to work together to serve the Lord,” she said.
Believing in the cause
Every dollar goes to MCC relief — all those who run OMRS booths are volunteers, and all the sale items are donated by the church members.
OMRS usually serves a supper on Friday night and a breakfast Saturday morning. There is no charge to enter the relief sale itself, only to purchase items or participate in the meals.
The two-day event includes a quilt and craft auction touting “handmade heirlooms,” artisan craft booths and, of course, food booths.
According to Gina Reimer, OMRS treasurer, there are 25 booths slated for the 44th annual Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale Nov. 4-5. The booths only accept cash or check, Unruh said, but there is an ATM on the premises. MCC through Lippard Auctioneers will accept credit cards for the auction.
Oklahoma Historical Society records show the highest price paid for a quilt at OMRS is $6,800. A feature quilt made cooperatively by quilters from all the sponsoring churches continues to be an Oklahoma tradition.
Among the favorite Mennonite and Amish foods that the faithful drive long distance and line up for are verenika, a fried dough with cottage cheese inside slathered with German sausage gravy on the outside; New Year’s cookies; fried fritters with raisins, Zwieback bread, a crisp sweetened bread twice baked; peppernuts, nut-sized crunchy spice cookie that are a traditional treat for many Mennonite families; homemade pies; old-order Amish homemade ice cream.
“People who come believe in the cause,” Unruh said.
