ENID, Okla. — The rides at Meadowlake Park have provided family fun for Enid area residents for decades, and Enid Kiwanis Club has been the operators behind that happiness for years.
The rides have provided joy for patrons and become a generational activity, said Meredith Westfahl, Enid Kiwanis Club president.
“It’s definitely one of the most fun parts of the club: being able to offer that to the community and surrounding the communities. ... There are grandparents that will bring their grandkids here, and the grandparents rode it when they were young,” she said. “And they are getting to relive that tradition with their grandkids. So it’s things like that that are a lot of fun. There’s a lot of work that goes into the park. We’re constantly looking for volunteers and helpers who would love to come out and give back to the community and provide such a neat place for our kids to go.”
Westfahl said the partnership between the Kiwanis Club and the city of Enid is strong, as the crews from the city keep everything “looking nice.” She said the rides are inspected each year by the state, and everything is checked to be in working order before opening for the season, which runs from May through early September.
“In about two weeks, we as a club are going to go out there on a Saturday afternoon,” Westfahl said. “We get inspected by the state every year, so we have to make sure that all the rides are in proper working order. So we know there’s some maintenance that needs to be done. The rides sit in the winter ... we’ve got a couple of gate latches that need to be replaced, just things like that. And we’re going to make an afternoon out of it with our whole club and ... get all those things done and in place, so that whenever we get inspected in April, so that we can open in May, we’ll be ready to go, and everything is where it’s supposed to be. We want to provide a safe and fun place for families to come out and enjoy.”
The rides are open Friday through Sunday during the summer, closing on Labor Day weekend. If everything is in working order, the rides are open for one weekend in December for Christmas in the Park. Money raised through ticket sales goes toward the maintenance and upkeep of the rides.
Meadowlake Park, located on West Rupe, is a 110-acre public park complete with the Kiwanis rides, featuring the popular Meadowlake train, carousel, ferris wheel and cars and planes; paddle boats; mini-golf, a snow cone stand, playground, tennis courts, picnic facilities and a lake for fishing, following state licensing regulations.
While the rides are the only part of the park operated by Kiwanis, Westfahl said there is a strong collaboration between members of the community to provide family fun.
“Those are not Kiwanis, but we all kind of take care of each other and help out whenever we can,” Westfahl said. “There’s a snack bar there and the snow cone stand, so there’s plenty of snacks and drinks and other things. Then of course the park itself, the playgrounds there. The paddle boats were used all last summer. Every time I was out there working, they were always being used, and that’s just another fun activity for families to go do.”
Westfahl said if anybody is interested in joining the Enid Kiwanis Club, they should come attend a lunch meeting to see what the group is all about. Information about the group can be found at https://www.facebook.com/enidkiwanis. For information on Meadowlake Park, go to enid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.