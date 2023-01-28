ENID, Okla. — From PTO mom to an award-winning support professional, Enid native Tina McGowan of Adams Elementary just keeps going.
McGowan, 2022 Enid Public Schools Support Professional of the Year, resides here with husband Damon and their children, Autumn and Emerson.
When her daughter was young, she was involved in Adams’ Parent Teacher Organization; McGowan later inquired about a crosswalk position at the school, and the rest is history, she said.
As a support professional, she works the crosswalk and is a building substitute, teacher’s assistant, library media aide and STEAM teacher and basketball referee.
“I appreciate Tina’s willingness to do a variety of jobs to help our students and staff at Adams,” said Reba Gregory, principal at Adams. “She is always positive and sets a good example for those around her. These qualities make her an invaluable part of our team.”
This award is given annually to a district staff member who exemplifies such qualities. McGowan was nominated for her willingness to help wherever needed.
“I was completely shocked when I found out I was nominated,” McGowan said. “I got the chance to read what some of my coworkers wrote about me, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t tear up. I know my coworkers like me, but reading their words is a whole new level of love and respect.”
Filling so many roles at Adams means McGowan bonds with the kids in many ways, she said. Watching their faces light up when they come to the STEAM lab or when they find their favorite book in the library is just the best, McGowan said.
She said she believes support professionals are important in schools because of the differences they make through their educational support.
“We all have something to bring to the table, whether it’s being flexible to go where our administrators need us or connecting with a student that the teacher is struggling with,” McGowan said. “Some of us might even be the savior that day for a teacher that just needs help getting through the day; having those extra eyes in the classroom is just what some teachers need.”
When the STEAM lab needed someone to run it, McGowan took on the challenge, she said.
“Last year I knew nothing about robots,” she said. “This year I know how to turn them on!”
