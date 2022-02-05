Main Street Enid looking to brighten and enlighten in the coming year

Main Street info box Two major projects coming for Main Street Enid are adding LED lighting to the perimeter of the Main Street building and making downtown more friendly, welcoming and walkable, said Enid Main Street Executive Director Natalie Rapp.

ENID, Okla. — Enid Main Street Executive Director Natalie Rapp said the organization is focusing on long-term projects for 2022.

“It’s early in the year, so our board is still determining our overall goals for the year,” Rapp said, “but we have two large, multi-year projects on the schedule now.”

The first of those is adding LED lighting to the perimeter of the Main Street building, which Rapp estimates will be a two-year project.

“We received grants from Park Avenue Thrift and the Junior Welfare League for light installation,” she said. “They’ll be very bright, and they’ll be changeable, so we can swap them out based on themes like holidays and awareness months.”

The larger project is an estimated five-year collaboration with the city of Enid to improve streetscapes, walkability and parking.

“We want to make downtown more friendly, welcoming and walkable,” Rapp said. “We will start both projects sometime this year, and we’re already working with OG&E on the lighting project, but it’s in the very early stages.”

Rapp said one of the most popular projects over the past couple years has been the Downtown Enid ice rink, the focus of Holidays on Ice. Located in the Stride Bank Center parking lot, the rink is an all-ages activity with single use and season passes available during the Christmas season. The rink has been open from just before Thanksgiving into January the past two years, and Rapp said they are hoping for another successful year in 2022-23.

Award-winning endeavors

Enid Main Street businesses were the recipients of multiple awards in 2021, including the Best Premier Special Event for Holidays on Ice. To qualify for the award, the event has to draw more than 1,000 guests.

Enid Brewing Company & Eatery won for Best New Business, and Settlers Brewing won for Best Building/Business Branding. Artist Romy Owens’ installation, “Under Her Wing was the Universe,” received a Best Placemaking Award in 2021.

“We were very proud to win the Community of the Year Award, as well,” Rapp said. “Enid won among all other Main Street programs in the state, and the award committee considers various factors like growth and programming to pick the winner.”