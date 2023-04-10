ENID, Okla. — The Older Americans Act, also known as Title III, was passed in 1965 as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” initiative, with the goal of enabling Americans 60 and older to live at home and in the community with dignity and independence for as long as possible.
Infrastructure was developed at that time to provide home- and community-based services and support for senior adults and their caregivers. More than 600 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) were created in 1973 to be the on-the-ground organizations charged with ensuring local needs and preferences were taken into consideration and service delivery was tailored to the community.
These AAAs maintain and partner with a wide array of programs and services, including information and referral, congregate and home-delivered meals, health and wellness programs, in-home care, transportation, elder abuse prevention, caregiver support and adult day care.
Every year, the 11 Area Agencies on Aging in Oklahoma receive a pre-determined amount of state and federal funding to help local communities to provide these programs and services.
‘The rural of rural’
For the Enid area, Long Term Care Authority (LTCA) of Enid Area Agency on Aging was launched in 1995 as a trust authority under the city of Enid. That means while it’s considered an Enid agency, it’s not funded by the city, said LTCA executive director Ruth Stubblefield.
In addition to Garfield County, LTCA has covered Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble counties since 2016 per the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
“Compared to municipal services, there’s never enough funding,” Stubblefield said. “We serve the rural of rural. That’s a challenge. We have rural areas with rural needs. We have to think outside the box.”
LTCA aids older Oklahomans trying to live independently and safely in their own homes by targeting resources available in Northwest Oklahoma.
“Our goal here at LTCA is to empower those aged 60 and older by providing information and access to resources that will assist in linking people in need with appropriate, available services in their communities,” Stubblefield said.
Providing solutions
After 27 years at LTCA, she recognizes there are unique issues that could stymie Northwest Oklahoma since rural communities are separated by miles and miles and generally have tiny populations compared to urban communities like Oklahoma City or Tulsa.
However, that hasn’t dampened Stubblefield’s passion for older Oklahomans.
“We provide solutions. That’s our mission,” she said.
Among the solutions provided at LTCA:
• Nutrition services: Through Wheatheart Nutrition Project, Inc., senior adults can get a hot lunch during the week, either at their local congregant site or delivered at home if they have a physical disability or health issue that precludes them from accessing a congregant site. Stubblefield noted Wheatheart meals, which is a free Title III program for those who qualify, is separate from RSVP’s Enid Mobile Meals program, which is delivered to home-bound for a monthly fee.
• Transportation: Contracted with LTCA through Title III are five transit agencies throughout the eight-county area to provide free transportation for those who qualify. This can include medical appointments, trips to Wheatheart meal sites, grocery shopping and more, depending on the area where the senior adult lives as well as transit availability.
• Health promotion and wellness: LTCA has partnered with Rural Health Projects, Inc., and Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) to provide health classes — such as Tai Chi Moving for Better Balance, Walk with Ease, and Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) — for seniors free of charge through Title III.
• Legal assistance: LTCA’s Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma lawyers provide free legal help for qualifying senior adults on issues such as income maintenance for survival, freedom from harm and violence, access to housing, freedom from hunger and access to health care. Stubblefield noted that because of inflation some senior adults are struggling to make ends meet; LTCA has professionals who can help ease that stress and find avenues to free up funds.
• Family caregiver support and respite: Whether the senior adult’s caregiver is a spouse, sibling or adult child, LTCA can give that individual a break to rest and refresh so he or she can continue to care for the senior adult. There are several options for self-care and respite through this Title III program for those who qualify, Stubblefield said, including adult day care, temporary hire of an alternate caregiver and support groups. Open to caregivers in and around Garfield County, the support group meets the second Friday of every month at Golden Oaks at 1 p.m. and is facilitated by LTCA’s caregiver coordinator Twila Doucet.
• Grandparents raising child(ren) support and respite: Similar to the family caregiving support, grandparents also need a break from the grandchildren they are raising and the busy schedules that accompany raising youngsters.
• Ombudsman advocacy: Ombudsmans are independent advocates for senior adults who are living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential care homes. This means ensuring those living in long-term health care facilities have quality of life and are getting the appropriate care. LTCA’s Ombudsmans investigate complaints and concerns, explore those problems and recommend corrective action and attempt to resolve those complaints within the facility.
Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging also offers referrals for a number of services such as senior home and health care, long-term care, military veterans benefits and more.
LTCA also has two, certified, Medicare counselors available to assist Medicare beneficiaries in researching, reviewing and enrolling in plans and other health benefits. Again, Stubblefield emphasized this is at no cost to senior adults.
“The takeaway is we’re here to help you,” Stubblefield said, adding all that senior adults or their caregivers have to do is call.
LTCA, located at 202 W. Broadway in Suite A, can be reached at (580) 234-7475 or online at ltcaenid.org.
