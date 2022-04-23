ENID, Okla. — Members of the Enid AM Too AMBUCS always are looking for needs to fill in the Enid community.
From providing AmTrykes to children and adults with disabilities to raising funds to donate to local charities, the all-women organization’s purpose is to serve others, said Hazel Kampschroeder, an Enid AM Too board member and chair of the Friendship Membership Committee.
“If we can make the community a better place — I think that’s everybody’s purpose,” Kampschroeder said. “We call it paying our ‘civic rent.’”
AMBUCS is a nonprofit, charitable organization — with 150 chapters in the United States — dedicated to inspiring mobility and independence by providing service to communities, AmTrykes to people with disabilities and scholarships for occupational, physical and speech therapists.
There are three local AMBUCS chapters: Enid, Enid AM and Enid AM Too, which was chartered on July 30, 1988.
Seeing successes
Kampschroeder has been involved with Enid AM Too since it was founded. One of the things that has kept Kampschroeder involved for so long is seeing how AmTrykes and occupational, physical and speech therapists can change people’s lives.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “It makes you feel good when you see the success of another individual.”
Nationally, AMBUCS has provided more than 50,000 — about 3,500 per year — AmTrykes, which are therapeutic tricycles designed for children and adults with disabilities. Occupational, physical and speech therapists must recommend patients for the AmTrykes.
Enid AM Too has given out three AmTrykes — which cost, on average, $1,000 — this year and has a goal of donating 13 per year, depending on availability and funding, to area residents or anybody on the AMBUCS’ national Wish List.
AmTrykes come in different models based on an individual’s needs, Kampschroeder said. Enid AM Too also provides AmTrykes for veterans.
Putting funds to use
The bulk of Enid AM Too’s funds come from its annual chicken and noodle fundraiser — selling $15 tickets for a plate to typically raise about $6,000 to give back to the community.
Kampschroeder said Enid AM Too strives to raise $10,000 in total to give out to the community through AmTrykes, donations and scholarships for occupational, physical and speech therapists.
“If we can make a difference in a kid’s life or in an adult’s life — that money is not to just stay in a bank account,” Kampschroeder said. “It’s to go out there and make a difference in somebody else’s life.”
Some of the organizations AM Too AMBUCS has donated funds to include Loaves and Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, 4RKids Foundation, Foster Feet, YWCA of Enid and Denny Price Family YMCA.
Close to $1,500 will be donated to the National AMBUCS’ scholarship program, and a $500 scholarship was given away to a local therapist student.
‘Just ask’
Enid AM Too also conducts quarterly service projects, such as collecting items for Blue Star Mothers of America and making Valentine’s Day cards for veterans living in nursing homes.
Enid AM Too also has won the Enid Community Challenge blood drive for the last three years, Kampschroeder said.
Currently, Enid AM Too has 49 members ranging in ages from 19 to 84. Fifteen of those new members all joined in the past year, said Lesley Hofberger, vice president of the chapter, adding that there’s a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the group.
Hofberger will be the president starting in June, and her motto will be: “Just ask.”
“People want to be asked,” she said. “They want to be asked to donate their time and money. They want to be asked to join (Enid AM Too), and we’ve really seen that happen.”
Being able to give back to the community is a rewarding part of being an Enid AM Too member, Hofberger said, along with forming friendships.
“Getting to know so many people with so many different backgrounds — it’s just fun to get to know them, and we all care for each other,” she said.
Enid AM Too meets at 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday at TPI Staffing Service, 320 W. Maple. Breakfast is served each week, and a guest speaker gives a brief presentation. The meetings also are a “great way” for members to stay up-to-date on what’s going on in the community.
Anybody interested in becoming an Enid AM Too member or who wants more information can either speak with current members or contact the chapter by emailing EnidAmbucsToo@gmail.com or finding “Enid AM Too Ambucs” on Facebook.