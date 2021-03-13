ENID, Okla. — The struggle is real for nurses across the nation right now, and nurses in Enid’s Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center are no exception.
“All hospitals across Oklahoma are struggling with staffing, especially in the critical care units,” said Micah Goss, a nurse currently serving in Bass’ intensive care unit. She typically works with critical COVID-19 patients three or four days a week, but often volunteers to pick up extra shifts when she can.
“I know physically and mentally I need a few days away from work, but my coworkers and patients depend on me for help,” Goss said. Previously she worked on the intermediate care floor at Bass.
Louise Zecha initially was a St. Mary’s surgical floor nurse who got moved to the COVID unit and ICU when the pandemic happened.
“COVID has changed my job completely,” she said.
‘Calm before the storm’
For Hannah Kokojan, an intensive care unit charge nurse at Bass, “the pace of the shift in ICU is quicker, requiring increased focus and flexibility regarding our new situation. My assessment skills must be accurate, focusing on the importance of noticing slight changes in the condition of critical patients.”
None of these nurses could have envisioned they’d be witnessing firsthand such a global crisis.
As Zecha watched the news and saw the state of the nation unravel before her eyes back East where she was from, “we knew it was going to get to us, but we just didn’t know when or how bad things would get. It was like the calm before the storm.”
“COVID is the worst thing I’ve ever dealt with in my 30-year nursing career by far, and I was a nurse during the AIDS crisis,” she said. “I’ve driven home sometimes after losing another patient and looked around at everyone just going about their lives and wondered, ‘How is everyone so calm? Doesn’t everyone realize the world is ending?’”
‘The struggle is real’
Zecha originally moved to Enid from Baltimore to be near her daughter and son-in-law, who are stationed here. The plan was for her to help her daughter, who was pregnant, with the grandkids while the son-in-law was deployed. It didn’t quite happen thanks to COVID.
“Unfortunately my daughter had to take care of a 2- and 3-year-old by herself because of my constant exposure to coronavirus,” Zecha said. Only recently has she been able to see and do more because she’s finally received the two-part Pfizer COVID vaccine.
Kokojan, who has been an RN since 2011, had to change her routine at home so she didn’t expose her spouse.
“I have had to be more mindful of going home after my shift,” she said. This includes isolating her work shoes and stethoscope and regularly washing and cleaning her uniforms.
Wearing masks and/or face shield all day long and personal protective equipment (PPE) has become a way of life, too, whether the nurses like it or not.
“The PPE is extremely warm to wear for long periods of time,” Goss said. However, she feels fortunate they’ve always had enough.
“It’s been the same scenario over and over,” Zecha said. “We get in head-to-toe garb — N95 masks, respirators, gowns, hair covers, shoe covers, and gloves — just to go into a room. The rooms are so loud because of the negative airflow system. The struggle is real. It’s exhausting and completely terrifying for each one of these vulnerable, very isolated human beings.”
‘We will make it through’
“2020 was a rough year for every nurse,” Goss said, but she added it was made a little easier thanks to community support.
Zecha and Kokojan echoed a similar sentiment, noting teamwork at their respective hospitals has helped them through it all.
“I am exceptionally grateful for the nurses, doctors, and other staff that I work with every day,” Zecha said. “I cannot tell you how many times we have stood together crying, because despite our best efforts we’ve lost another one. But we also laugh and joke together and we keep going because what else can we do?”
“Mentally it has been imperative that we take days off and get time away to recharge,” Kokojan said. “This has been something none of us could have imagined, but with teamwork and caring for each other, we will make it through.”
