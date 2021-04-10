ENID, Okla. — Hope Outreach Ministries has been bringing hope and the love of Jesus to the Enid community since 1991, and CEO Matt Lohman has been with the nondenominational, not-for-profit organization for 11 of those years.
Under his guidance since 2010, Hope Outreach has built up five specific ministries: the Parenting Ministry, which launched as one of the original projects 18 years ago with newly retired Ann Price at the helm; the Homeless, Community Care and Transitional Housing ministries; and the Thrift Store and Warehouse.
“Each of these ministries is able to function because of the financial contributions from churches, individuals and other organizations,” Lohman said. “We are here because of the needs of the community, and we could not exist without the support of the community.”
He said the retail ministry — the Thrift Store — is the primary source of funding for the other four ministries.
One hundred percent of what the Thrift Store and Warehouse brings in pays to keep the other four ministry projects operating, the utilities for all the buildings on and the office staff salaries.
Empowering lives
Lohman added one of the prominent features of the Thrift Store and Warehouse is it “provides opportunity of employment for many who cannot find employment elsewhere because of past experiences such as felony charges, coming out of addiction, previous poor or no work history, are homeless, etc. Our goal for these employees is to build a good work history with us so they can move onto a better career opportunity with our references.”
These employees, who get vouchers for utility bills, clothing, household goods or food in exchange for hours worked in the Thrift Store or Warehouse, get to keep their dignity and earn what they need, Lohman said.
“We empower them to stand on their own two feet,” he said. Teaching these life skills is one of the key goals for Hope Outreach Ministries.
Hundreds of employees have come through Hope Outreach in the organization’s 30 years of existence, and many of them have successfully moved on and turned their lives around, Lohman noted. In fact, one of their biggest success stories is the Community Care coordinator who herself started at Hope Outreach in 2000 straight out of incarceration.
“If someone truly wants help, there’s help for him or her,” Lohman said.
Self-sufficiency
One of those places to find help on the path toward rebuilding lives is the Hope Outreach Transitional Housing Ministry.
Started five years ago, the housing offers men who are on parole, need a place to live and owe society a way to get back on their feet. They are taught skills such as how to budget and save money, and they are given a sense of community as they undergo a six- to nine-month program. At present there nine beds in the transition house.
“We wanted to create a home environment, like a family, and we try to provide accountability,” Lohman said. Hope Outreach aims to help the men become successful and self-sufficient, able to have their own vehicles and their own jobs by the time they transition into society.
In the Homeless Ministry, everyone who is willing and desires to become self-sufficient gets their needs met. According to Lohman, on average Hope Outreach helps meet the needs of 4,000 to 5,000 who are situationally homeless in the Enid area each year.
“We provide the homeless a place to shower, launder their clothes, receive their mail and be contacted by phone,” he said. There are no prerequisites to get any of the services, so Hope Outreach doesn’t care about the homeless individual’s religious affiliation or sexual orientation.
Mentoring to moms
Another example of how Hope Outreach lives up to its name is the Parenting Ministry, which since its inception has seen 1,600 parents and 483 babies. In fact, Lohman said, several of the single moms mentored in the program have come back years later to give back and mentor the next generation.
At present there are 39 expectant parents who are learning from 21 volunteer mentors — many of whom have been doing this for years — about what to anticipate during and after pregnancy and how to navigate parenthood.
“The lessons are from conception to graduation,” Lohman said. Hope Outreach’s purpose for the program is be a parenting resource that breaks poor parenting cycles and shows those having a baby or raising children how to become the best parent or guardian they can be.
Each parent — biological mom and/or dad, foster parent or grandparent, with no socio-economical requirement — earns credit for every class attended, and these Mommy Money/Daddy Dollars can be spent in the Mommy Store for new or gently used children’s items that have been privately donated or purchased through Thrift Store funding.
Impact of COVID-19, social media
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted Hope Outreach’s ministries last year.
“COVID hit during our busiest time. We were closed a full month,” Lohman said, citing the organization’s foot traffic had slowed the month before as people were scared to get out and shop. On the flip side, there were “lots of new faces looking for help.”
When the Thrift Store and Warehouse reopened to the public — with protocols such as social distancing, hand sanitizer, frequent cleanings and masks — customers didn’t bound into the store like before, and a year later the store still hasn’t seen the foot traffic they had prior to the pandemic.
“We used to be the top seller of used furniture,” Lohman said. He said online yard sales and social media like Facebook Marketplace have eaten into their sales. People don’t donate furniture, appliances or electronics like they used to, either, he added.
However, Lohman is hopeful that the store will see some semblance of recovery this spring as things begin to get back to normal.
In the meantime, the organization has adjusted, as the Hope Outreach Thrift Store is utilizing social media more to sell items in lieu of foot traffic, Lohman said.
He added they’ve also begun bringing in items purchased through wholesale or auctions since Enid lost some of its major retail store offerings, with most popular items so far being beanbags, power recliners, 10x20 floor rugs, sectionals and vacuum cleaners.
To learn more about the ministries Hope Outreach offers, to shop the Thrift Store, to make a donation or to volunteer for the Parenting Ministry, stop by 215 S. Van Buren or call (580) 237-4673. The Thrift Store is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.