ENID, Okla. — There’s something for everyone at the Denny Price Family YMCA of Enid.

Whether one is looking to start a workout routine and get in shape or stay physically active, YMCA Health and Wellness Director Chelsi Dotson said there is something offered for every age and skill level.

“I think a big strength of the Y is our group exercise classes,” she said. “We have 36 group exercise classes a week. They are free with a Y membership. All of classes are for all levels and all ages.”

“There’s yoga, there’s Zumba, we’ve got weight classes, we’ve got some senior classes,” Dotson said. “We’ve got (high-intensity interval training) Hiit classes, which are very popular right now. We’ve literally got something for everyone.”

If you don’t mind getting wet, the Y also offers aquatic workout opportunities.

“I think the pool is a big benefit for the Y,” Dotson said. “Not only do we have the aqua cardio class for the pool but we have the pool schedule so you can go water walking or lap swimming on your own. We’ve also got the kid’s pool.”

Dotson said there are also some group-exercise classes that are free to everyone.

“We have Tai Chi (11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays). It’s like a stretching and balance-type class. It started a couple of weeks ago, and it’s going until May 4,” she said. “You don’t have to be a member to attend.”

Another free program is a 12-week course for cancer survivors. The program begins May 2 and will have morning and evening sessions, at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“They can come in and do a little weight-lifting, some cardio. We’ll work on balance and stretching,” Dotson said. “It for a cancer survivor to get their body back and get back into an exercise routine.”

YMCA also will offer Body Pump and RPM for free at 8 and 9:30 a.m., respectively, on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

“We’re releasing a new workout for both of those classes,” Dotson said. “You don’t have to be a Y member to attend those.”

Move it with Mom is scheduled for May 13, a Saturday, and also is free to attend.

“It’s kind of a dance with mom event,” Dotson said.

The mother/daughter dance part runs from 9:45 to 11 a.m. and includes a light brunch, with ages 5 and older welcome.

A paid training program for youth begins April 19 and runs through May 10.

Dotson said FAAST classes is a kind of speed/agility training for kids.

It’s a paid group class but participants don’t have to be members of the YMCA to participate.

Each of the four sessions will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday and are for boys and girls ages 8 to 14. The cost is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for non-members.

Classes will be held in the TRX Room, a space Dotson said is another benefit to the YMCA.

“It’s a room downstairs with some specialized weight equipment and cardio equipment,” she said. “There are three classes a week offered down there for members.”

Dotson said outside of classes the YMCA offers personal trainers Nicole Johnson and Ashley Nichols, “and they are amazing.”

“They’re top notch. They put together a special program for every individual. Personal training is an extra cost but they are great.”

If sports are more your thing, YMCA has you covered there, too.

“We have Monday, Wednesday, Friday groups that play pickleball in our downstairs gym, and they have one to three games going at time,” Dotson said. Pickleball seems to be really popular right now for any age group, any level.

“We’ve got an indoor track, too, for people who maybe don’t want to run outside if it’s too hot or too cold. You can come play basketball anytime. We’ve got a couple of basketball court. We’ve got a racquetball court, too.

“The Y has something for literally everybody.”

She said those who are hesitant about starting a new workout routine, or getting back into an old routine, should give the Y a chance.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting or trying to get back into an exercise routine, we have something for every age and fitness level,” Dotson said. “We have great personal training, and we have fitness floor staff that is very knowledgeable. We just have something for everybody: kids, adults, seniors.

“We’ve got some of the greatest equipment around. We try to keep cardio equipment rotated out so it’s new. We try to keep everything clean and up-to-date.”

Dotson said there are passes available for those who might be curious about the Y.

“If somebody has never been a member of the Y we do offer a one-week pass where you can come in and try the Y out for a week,” Dotson said. “We have childcare at the Y, too, while you’re working out. We have fun stuff for the kids to do …”