ENID, Okla. — Most any health professional at hospitals across the nation will tell you that caring for patients with COVID-19 has been — and still is — physically and mental exhausting.
Doctors at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center agree.
“COVID has been a life-changing experience for everyone in medicine,” said Dr. Kristy Petersen, who has served as St. Mary’s hospitalist program director the past eight years and witnessed the pandemic’s impact in Enid firsthand.
“The first patient who died under our care from this dreaded virus was gut-wrenching. The celebration when our first ventilator dependent COVID patient was successfully removed from the ventilator and eventually left the hospital was amazing. There were so many tears in our office that day,” Petersen said. “I have sat at the bedside in full PPE (personal protective equipment) holding the hand of dying patients. I have covered for colleagues or nurses who were so emotionally overwhelmed that they needed a few minutes of escape. Those pictures you see on the Internet of exhausted nurses and hospital staff weren't just in New York — those things were happening right here.”
Dealing with uncertainty
For Dr. Brian Whitson, a longtime pulmonologist in Enid serving as director of the respiratory department at Bass, he didn’t really appreciate the local gravity of the pandemic until last summer.
“I felt the brunt of it with increased hospitalizations,” he said. “COVID patients on ventilators have been the most challenging to ever care for.”
Whitson said treating patients with COVID is unique compared to patients who don’t have the virus. What he learned over time was how to better care for those patients and their families.
“This will help us take care of challenging patients in the future who do not have COVID,” he said.
Petersen concurred.
“COVID has changed the way we practice medicine,” she said. “The most obvious is the use of personal protective equipment. Prior to COVID, there were limited times when full PPE was necessary, and now it is fairly routine.”
She added medications are being utilized and techniques are being implemented that hadn’t been used in the past.
“Doctors want to fix things—it's how we are wired,” Petersen said. “Facing an illness that we can’t fix has been hard on all of us, but I'm proud of how we have adapted. We have learned to celebrate the victories, both large and small, and we have learned how to help families deal with the uncertainty.”
Communication changes
Similarly, Dr. Sarah Matousek, the chief of staff at Bass and a pulminologist, said she has seen how her colleagues at Bass have handled the pandemic and is motivated by them.
“The compassion and dedication of the nurses taking care of COVID patients has inspired me to do a better job,” she said. “I think of the nurses and staff, and remember seeing them talk to patients, rubbing their hands, bringing meals, cleaning rooms—all in a way to make sure patients do not feel alone.”
Like Whitson and Matousek, Petersen said she’s changed how she communicates with patients and their families.
“Lack of visitors in the hospital has changed the way we communicate with families,” she said. “We spend much more time on the phone discussing patient care with families than prior to the pandemic. We have learned how to use Zoom and FaceTime to improve communication as well.”
Community comes together
Like much of the nation, many residents in the Enid area and northwest Oklahoma were on edge at the height of the pandemic in 2020.
Matousek said it’s unfortunate how the coronavirus has impacted people’s lives other than contracting the actual illness.
“It has cut back on patients wanting to come in to be seen and seek treatment because they are afraid. It has also unmasked how social we are as humans and how substantial the damage that can be done from isolation,” she said.
As a result, too, Matousek has noticed patients are afraid to make decisions and have really leaned on their health care providers for guidance and support, even in everyday choices such as going out to eat or not.
On the flipside, Petersen saw how Enid really came together to help hospital staff in the initial days of the pandemic: “I have friends that brought meals to the nursing staff in the ICU. We were gifted with snack baskets from Chisholm Middle School. Enid Public Schools donated extra hand sanitizer, gloves and masks to help with the initial PPE shortage. A local dentist donated masks in the first week of the outbreak when we didn’t know how much PPE we were going to need.”
A redefined normal
The pandemic personally impacted all three doctors on some level.
Both Petersen and Whitson have experienced and survived COVID-19. Petersen had a relatively mild case while Whitson was hospitalized for five days under Matousek’s care.
Matousek and Petersen both saw how the pandemic took a toll on their children’s lives when classes and extracurricular activities were upended last spring and into the fall. And Petersen’s husband lost his job when the company he worked for closed as a result of the pandemic.
“Navigating the need to limit contact with my parents was difficult, as I never wanted to feel responsible for exposing my family to this virus,” Petersen added.
As life slowly returns to a redefined normal and the COVID vaccines are widely disseminated, there are lessons still to be learned on how to be better medical providers.
“We will still have to battle some of the long-term effects as patients recover from COVID,” Petersen said. Whitson agreed, saying he will be learning how to manage post-COVID complications.
“Looking to the future, I don't think we will ever practice medicine quite like we did before. … I truly believe there are brighter days ahead as we are seeing more people recover,” Petersen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.