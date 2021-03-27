ENID, Okla. — As America tries to return to some normalcy in a pandemic world, local churches want you to know they’re here for you.
“You’re not forgotten or alone,” said Michelle Salano, who has a servant’s heart and reaches out to the Enid community through First Missionary Baptist Church (FMBC), 467 E. Garriott. The former drug addict said the Lord spoke to her “to show the love He shared with me.”
She initially started coming to FMBC through Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA). The group met every Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings; between the meetings and the people facilitating the meetings, Salano felt her life was touched.
“They embraced me,” she said, referring to the pastor and his wife, the Rev. Wilbur and Penny Flynn, as her “spiritual parents.” The church is her family, Salano added, and she wants others to know they’re welcome to be part of the family, too.
A ‘safe place’ in a ‘dark world’
Jamal James Jr., a fellow parishioner, chimed in that he, too, finally had found a place to belong at FMBC.
He grew up in church since his grandmother was an evangelist, but once he became an adult he didn’t feel connected anymore. That was until he found FMBC.
“I went away for awhile,” James said. “But I was drawn to be involved here. The world is dark, and there are so many unknowns. The church is a safe place. When I’m here, I forget what’s out there.”
The senior pastor and his wife, who are in their fourth year at First Missionary Baptist, invited anyone and everyone to come fellowship with them.
“Come as you are,” Wilbur Flynn said, adding if you’re hurting, suffering or seeking, that no matter your color, the church is the perfect place to come for comfort and healing. Sunday morning worship begins at 11 a.m. each week.
Blessings and food
The church will feed you, too. FMBC offers free fried chicken meals every second and fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It began as a way to help feed local students in partnership with Enid Public Schools on the weekends when the pandemic began last spring, and it has evolved into a full-fledged ministry.
“We’ll feed anyone,” said Penny Flynn, who helps spearhead the preparation of the full-course meal consisting of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and green beans, salad and a roll. Everyone is welcome to partake and can have their fill, so they can take as many plates as they want, she said. No one is turned away.
“God doesn’t put a limit on blessing, so we don’t limit giving food,” Penny Flynn said. Originally people could come in and eat but per CDC guidelines they converted to drive-through or pickup and delivery only.
First Missionary Baptist is able to continue this ministry thanks to charitable donations and the church’s benevolent fund.
“When people lost jobs, they were hurting. We thought we should help our brothers and sisters,” said parishioner Steven Griffith, who assists with the meals. He said he’s seen people express gratitude because the church provides the food with no questions asked.
“We show love through our actions,” Griffith added.
COVID-19 precautions
Across the street at Grayson Missionary Baptist Church, 334 E. Garriott, the Rev. Norris Williams has been about the Lord’s business ministering to his congregation virtually for the past year.
When the pandemic flared last March, the church closed its doors and resorted to videos, emails and phone calls.
“We’ve not had church in person since the COVID outbreak began,” Williams said, for the sole reason of protecting its parishioners, all of whom are elderly.
Williams said the pandemic has impacted not only his church but the Western District Missionary Baptist Association, of which he is a moderator.
Several churches are without pastors now, and many parishioners have died. Grayson lost 10 members alone in 2020, with some of those deaths COVID-related.
Spirit is alive
To keep his members’ spirits alive, Williams created social media accounts for the church on Facebook and YouTube. His daughter programmed all the congregants’ smart phones to receive messages with weekly sermon links and church updates.
On Sunday, Williams’ sermons are recorded and sent out via email and Facebook. Wednesday he posts music with messages on his YouTube channel — Breaking Free With Preacher3.
And even though they won’t be meeting in person again until this fall — hopefully in time for the church’s anniversary and grand re-opening to showcase all the remodeling that has happened over the past several months — church members are still giving financially, Williams said.
“In the last two years, we’ve given $15,000 to the community,” he said, noting that’s significant for their small size. They have 21 local, state and national organizations they financially support alongside helping individuals within the church with bills when needed.
