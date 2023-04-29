ENID, Okla. — For the past three years, Oklahomans enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have received an increased benefit allotment above the amount for which they would have been financially eligible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These emergency payments were critical for families faced with job loss or cutbacks in income struggling to put food on the table, according to local officials.

These additional SNAP benefits launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in 2020, but were brought to an end with the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 on March 1.

This change undoubtedly impacted some SNAP users harder than others, particularly senior adults and the disabled, Chris Bernard, president and CEO of Hunger Free Oklahoma, reported to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Lydia Kelley, executive director of Loaves and Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, agreed.

“We’ve seen a record amount of people coming through since the end of March,” she said. “Some saw SNAP benefits cut in half; inflation has gone up. We expect to be busy for a while.”

Loaves and Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma is a hunger-relief, non-profit charity affiliated with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Located at 701 E. Maine in Enid, Loaves and Fishes typically provide food to more than 500 families each month, and nearly half of them are senior adults.

What sets the food distribution and resource center apart from most food pantries is the client’s ability to choose which food items they take home when they shop.

“They pick what they want, and it helps prevent food waste,” Kelley said.

As per the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s guidance on nutrition assistance programs, clients who qualify are allowed to receive food from the Loaves and Fishes’ pantry once every 30 days, essentially once a month.

To accommodate most people’s schedules, Kelley said, the pantry is open four times a week at varying times.

Another unique aspect of Loaves and Fishes is the large commercial freezer and fridge, allowing for distribution of perishable food items such as dairy, eggs and meat in addition to fruits and vegetables out of the charity’s 8,175-square-foot garden.

When the pandemic hit the Enid area, “we tried to feed as many as possible,” Kelley said. However, they lost a lot of volunteers during that time because so many were senior adults couldn’t risk exposure.

That meant less people to work and harvest the garden, sort items and stock the shelves and assist clients. Loaves and Fishes also was forced to select and box foods for clients rather than letting them shop the pantry and risk exposure to the few volunteers present with staff.

Because Loaves and Fishes is solely fueled by community financial support and volunteer power, they did wonder how they would pull through after such a crisis.

But they did.

“We re-opened the doors in last July,” Kelley said. “We had to change what we are doing. The younger people from Vance Air Force Base and college students helped us get back on our feet. The board members stepped up. Our staff was flexible. I was really proud of everyone!”

She said the shift from how they used to operate to how they do now is different, but Enid area partners have continued to make it possible.

From local businesses like Jumbo Foods, Hanor and Groendyke Transport to corporate chains such as Walmart, Tyson and Defense Commissary Agency and individuals, churches, private organizations and United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma: “The community made sure were funded and got what we needed,” Kelley said.

Last year Loaves and Fishes handed out more than 800,000 pounds of food.

And while Enid area partners and volunteers have been phenomenal for the food pantry, it could use more, especially the surge in food insecurity thanks to the SNAP cutbacks, Kelley said.

Volunteers can work 3 hours or 35 hours a week. The biggest volunteer shortage Loaves and Fishes is experiencing is shopper helpers who assist clients in the pantry, she said; the more shopper helpers they have, the more clients they can see in a day.

According to Feeding America, a nationwide, food bank network, 13.1 percent of Garfield County already suffers from food insecurity; the national average is 10.5 percent. Kelley added that a vast majority of clients who come to Loaves and Fishes are from Garfield County, but the food pantry services 10 other counties, too.

“We’re in a rural area,” she said. Rural can lead to being impoverished; not being close to a metropolitan area means not having a strong job market, thus less opportunities and less access to the supply chain. Add to that food and gas prices going up and drought impacting farms — Kelley said these are all factors that contribute to families struggling to bring food to the table.

Loaves and Fishes aims to “shorten the line” as they call it.

“Our role isn’t just food,” she said. “We are a resource center, too. We do what we can beyond the food.”

They have a myriad of resources to help clients get a handle on medicine and utility bills through referrals to other local agencies, find employment or learn how to make healthier choices.

“I’m really passionate about feeding people,” Kelley said.

Loaves and Fishes is open to the public 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 2:30-5:30 Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The warehouse is open weekdays, except Friday, for food deliveries. For information about client services and resources, to donate or to volunteer as a shopper helper, call (580) 540-9830 or go to loavesandfishesnwok.org.

For those wishing to donate food, the current needs for Loaves and Fishes are cereal, peanut butter, tuna, chunky soups, regular-sized bottled shampoo and conditioner and bottled condiments that are not travel-size.

The USPS Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 13. Enid residents can leave nonperishable boxed and canned food donations near their mailboxes that day. Glass jars are not accepted. Pantry officials suggest that food residents wouldn’t eat are not good to donate.