Leonardo's provides educational fun to thousands every year

ENID, Okla. — Tracy Bittle’s two now-grown children often joke Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is her “third child.”
Bittle had taken her children to visit the museum when they were younger, and, in 2017, Bittle became the executive director of Leonardo’s.
Now, all of Bittle’s time and effort goes into Leonardo’s, but she said it’s always worth it.
“The things that we see happen here are so amazing,” she said.
A main attraction
Bittle said Leonardo’s attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year from all across the nation and even Canada and Mexico.
Attracting people to Leonardo’s is part of its mission to inspire children and families with creative, educational activities, Bittle said.
Leonardo’s sees anywhere between 5,000 to 9,000 visits per month during its “bread and butter” months and between 3,000 and 7,000 during its low months, Bittle said.
An uptick in visitors occurs during “field trip season” in March, April and May and during the summer months.
“(Attendance) is very seasonal, but we’re working to combat that,” Bittle said.
Birthday parties and events Leonardo’s hosts throughout the year help bring the number of visitors up in those “off-months,” she said.
Making memories
Leonardo’s is promoted as a “really good day trip” for families in need of making memories or of stimulation, and the museum can be included in Enid’s tourism packages.
Since Enid may be a halfway point for travelers, Bittle said Leonardo’s is a good way for children on the road to let out some energy.
Bittle said the COVID-19 pandemic — though it decreased the number of visitors to Leonardo’s — showed parents the importance of keeping their children’s minds stimulated.
Once Leonardo’s spring and summer camps opened back up, enrollment increased, Bittle said.
A generation raised there
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum was founded by Helen Mary Walker Garriott and former astronaut Owen Garriott, who Bittle said felt like the Enid community needed a place where children had the opportunities to learn hands-on about arts and sciences.
In September 1992, Enid Arts and Science Foundation was formed by community leaders, and in September of 1995 Leonardo’s Discovery Warehouse officially opened at 200 E. Maple.
Since then, tens of thousands of people have visited every year, making Leonardo’s one of Northwest Oklahoma’s most popular destinations, Bittle said.
She said she constantly hears stories from parents who visited Leonardo’s as a child and now bring their own children to the museum, and from parents who say Leonardo’s helped influence their children to pursue a STEAM-related career. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
“We have a whole generation of kids that were raised in this academically stimulating environment,” She said.
All the things you can do
In 2017, Leonardo’s completed a seven-year, $6.2 million capital improvement project, which included renovating the building, adding the educational annex and changing Leonardo’s Warehouse Discovery to Leonardo’s Children’s Museum.
The project doubled the square footage of Leonardo’s — and doubled the educational fun it was able to provide.
“We went from a 30,000-square-foot exhibit area and an educational area to 60,000 or 70,000 square feet inside, and that doesn’t count the 30,000 square feet (at Adventure Quest)” Bittle said.
Bittle said there are now several projects planned to update and restore the Adventure Quest castle. The suspension bridge was replaced earlier this month, and the water table will be renovated in the upcoming weeks before summer hits.
Leonardo’s and its outdoor Adventure Quest — the world’s largest community built outdoor playground — are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is $11.99 plus tax, but the last two hours of each day are half-price. Members of Leonardo’s and those younger than 2 years get in for free. For 16 or more guests, a group rate of $9 per person, plus tax, is offered.
The exhibits inside — including the Critter Clubhouse, Giant Lite-Brite, Power Tower and Tinkering — were designed to be hands-on and have more than 100 interactive activities for children and families to enjoy.
Some of the exhibits reflect the local community, as well, Bittle said.
Leonardo’s features elements of agriculture, oil and natural gas and wind energy, as well as a grocery store, financial, medical and dental areas for children to interact.
“It can be as educational or as fun as you want,” Bittle said.
Leonardo’s offers multiple camps and programs throughout each year in which children can participate.
From June 6 through July 29, Leonardo’s will host “DaVinci Day Camp,” with the theme of “Passport Around the World.” There are all-day, morning and afternoon sessions available.
The first seven weeks will focus on the different continents of the world, and the “wondrous waters of the world” will be focused on during the eighth week.
Enrollment for DaVinci Day Camp is open until June 2. Prices vary for members and non-members. Discounts are available.
Additionally, Leonardo’s has after-school programs available: OG&E Science Club, Junior Welfare League Fashion and Design Institute and Tools for Home Schools.
Other programs include Critters in the Classroom, Sizzlin’ Science, Art Smart, Weekend Wonders and Art Quest.
For information on any of the camps and programs, go to www.leonardos.org/programs.
Leonardo’s also provides volunteer opportunities and has several job positions open.
For information about any of those, email tbittle@leonardos.org or membership@leonardos.org.