ENID, Okla. — For 30 years, Leonardo’s has been enriching and inspiring children of all ages by creating fun, learning experiences through its children’s museum and community built Adventure Quest playground.
September marked the 30th anniversary for the beloved community children’s museum and inspired officials to ensure it remains a landmark well into the future.
“There have been many generous people who have given for the museum long-term through the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation,” Executive Director Tracy Bittle said. “We’ve very grateful for that and do get a portion of those proceeds each December.”
In 2016 and 2017, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum board of directors worked to raise $6 million for a large-scale renovation of the museum. It was decided to raise $8 million and to set aside that extra $2 million for the continued operations of the museum.
“Because of the economics at the time, and a variety of other deadlines, when they got to $6 million they proceeded with renovation,” Bittle said.
Those who donated money beyond what was needed for the renovation were asked if money could be put toward the endowment.
“We did have some left. We have saved some money and are now starting the $2 million endowment,” Bittle said. “We saved and saved. We’ve had a pandemic and increased cost of supplies and all sorts of things, and we saved that money.”
With about a $200,000 start to its goal, the endowment was announced around Leonardo’s 30th birthday celebration.
“We’re going out to raise the rest of that $2 million,” Bittle said. “We feel like we’ve inspired a whole generation of learners and feel like they will want to see it stays in the community.
“This museum was really transformed with that renovation. It really made it top of the line, state of the art,” she said. “We’re extremely unique, and we want to maintain that, and in order to maintain that there are a lot of expenses. Then you add in unexpected things: There’s a lot of expenses to operating the museum on a daily basis, and this fund is to help with that. It is going to help us live long into the future and help with the year-to-year expenses of operating.”
Bittle said money from the $2 million endowment also will be used to keep Leonardo’s Children’s Museum’s exhibits in good repair and up-to-date.
“We got brand-new exhibits in 2016 and 2017, and they are very well made, but you can imagine if you have something being played with by tens of thousands of children it gets a little wear and tear to it,” she said. “We want to repair and maintain safety to the way the exhibits were originally built.”
Funds from the $2 million endowment will be separate from the Cherokee Strip Foundation funds.
“We started earning money, and last September I sent out a letter to all of our friends, donors and partner business and have raised another $30,000 through that,” Bittle said. “I’m so grateful for that.”
Bittle said herself and members of the board of directors are beginning to reach out to those in the community in efforts to reach the $2 million goal.
“We know they believe in Leonardo’s and what we’re doing, and we’re just starting to have those conversation now,” she said. “Leonardo’s is very much a part of the community. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the community. The park was built by volunteers, and it is still a world record holder.
“I am very proud that we do bring a lot of people, particularly families, to Enid. So, it’s a great relationship.”
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum was founded over three decades ago with a donation from Owen K. Garriott and Helen Walker Garriott.
“The Garriotts did an incredible thing 30 years ago saying they wanted to give back to our community,” Bittle said. “I don’t know if they imagined what it would be today, but I know their family, who is still in contact with us, is very proud of it.”
Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum saw admissions last year in excess of $100,000 and memberships in excess of $100,000. The museum sees visitors from all over the United States and has had visitors from 15 foreign countries.
“I’m just really praying the community comes through again for Leonardo’s,” Bittle said. “This will be very important to the long-term success of Leonardo’s.”
Those wanting to contribute to the endowment campaign can contact Bittle at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, (580) 233-2787 (ARTS) or https://www.leonardos.org/donate.html.
