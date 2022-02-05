On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community: ALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STORIES On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…

ENID, Okla. — Koch Fertilizer is nearing the completion all of its upgrades and improvements to the Enid nitrogen production facility.

In March 2021, Koch Fertilizer announced a $150 million investment to the facility that would revamp existing production processes and upgrade equipment to provide additional urea production capability and enhanced reliability. The investment also includes expanding the on-site rail tracks, as well as upgrading and relocating the ammonia truck loading facilities.

Up and running

So far, construction is complete on the new rail tracks and nearly complete on the new anhydrous ammonia truck loading racks, according to Koch Fertilizer officials.

During the turnaround in June 2021, some of the urea expansion equipment was installed — which already is improving reliability and increasing production — and the remaining construction is underway, according to the facility.

“When the plant runs more smoothly, our team can focus on optimizing processes, which creates a better employee experience and more fulfilling work,” Mike Kleis, senior vice president of operations for Koch Fertilizer Enid and Koch Methanol St. James, said in an email.

Once complete, Kleis said the new anhydrous ammonia loading facility will create a better experience for truck drivers and allow Koch Fertilizer to better support customers, adding that by relocating the tracks, truck drivers have easier access to the loading facility and will see improved loading speed with four dedicated racks and upgraded equipment.

The new rail tracks added internal efficiencies, Kleis said.

“We are now able to load more rail cars each day,” he said. “With this additional capacity, we recently expanded our loading and storage team by eight employees.”

Safe completion

The Enid plant is Koch Fertilizer’s largest production facility and one of the largest fertilizer production plants in North America, Scott McGinn, executive vice president of Koch Fertilizer, said in an email.

The $150 million investment builds on the $1.3 billion Enid expansion and modernization improvements made from 2014 to 2017, which included Koch Fertilizer adding a urea plant and the capability to produce SUPERU fertilizer and urea liquor to serve the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) market, McGinn said.

“This second investment will allow Koch Fertilizer Enid to supply up to 1.8 million tons of ammonia upgrades annually,” he said.

Construction on the new truck loading facilities is expected to be complete by next month. The remaining urea expansion improvements are underway, with startup occurring later this year.

Kleis said Koch Fertilizer’s focus is on “safely completing” the current expansion.

“In the last 10 years, Koch Fertilizer has invested significantly in the Enid facility to increase its nitrogen production capacity, expand its nitrogen product offering, reduce potable water consumption and improve its operational reliability, efficiency and flexibility,” he said. “We continue to look at opportunities to enhance the site but do not have any specific plans beyond the current expansion.”