ENID, Okla. — Veterans are a “natural fit” at Koch Industries.
That’s because Koch Industries’ guiding principles and the core values of the military are closely aligned, said Mike Kleis, senior vice president of operations for Koch Fertilizer in Enid and Koch Methanol in St. James, La.
The knowledge and experience that military personnel have gained are recognized at Koch Fertilizer in Enid, Kleis added.
“Many veterans come to us with leadership experience, which helps our team continue to grow and improve,” he said.
Source of pride
Koch has been certified as military-friendly through VIQTORY — a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business — six times since 2015.
Additionally, Koch has several mutually beneficial partnerships with other organizations, such as Heroes Make America and USO Pathfinder, and has received requests to participate in other certification programs.
The military friendly recognition is something Koch is proud of, said Vic Dennis, talent solutions military leader at Koch.
“The continued acknowledgment recognizes the great work being done, across all Koch businesses, to remove barriers and help veterans and other members of the military community enter the civilian workforce,” Dennis said. “Being a part of the military friendly employer list is important because it indicates our commitment to identify quality talent and continually improve our talent programs and initiatives to attract and retain them.”
‘Outreach efforts’
More than 9,000 military veterans and military spouses are employed across Koch Industries.
Approximately 7% of the employees at Koch Fertilizer in Enid identified themselves as veterans, serving in a variety of roles including maintenance, operations, engineering and leadership.
Several factors are involved in being a military-friendly employer, Dennis said, but a major component is ensuring development and outreach strategies are inclusive to military job seekers.
“My team supports the military and outreach efforts to attract transitioning military, military spouses, veterans, disabled veterans, students veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve for opportunities across Koch Industries,” Dennis said.
In addition to being veteran advocates, Dennis said Koch assists job seekers, recruiters and hiring managers in removing barriers that may hinder stakeholders.
Removing barriers
To continue to be recognized as a military-friendly employer, Dennis said Koch will continue to streamline its processes and automate, optimize and increase collaboration to attract more military job seekers.
Koch’s team will continue to drive “cutting edge ideas, remove unnecessary requirements and adopt advanced technology to support hiring efforts.”
Kleis said Koch Fertilizer will continue to build on its efforts to remove barriers for veterans and provide a strong support system. Locally, Kleis encouraged veteran employees to mentor and support new veteran employees.
“Koch Fertilizer is proud to be part of a military friendly community,” Kleis said. “We appreciate the diverse experience and value military personnel bring to our organization.”
Kleis also encouraged employees to share open roles with the veterans in their lives and encouraged veterans and their family members to join the Koch Fertilizer team.
A veteran transition guide with tips from Koch’s military relations team and open roles can be found at www.kochcareers.com.
