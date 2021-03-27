ENID, Okla. — Improving the lives of Catholic men and their communities is the goal of Knights of Columbus.
The fraternal order’s mission: “Together, we’re empowering Catholic men to live their faith at home, in their parish, at work, and in their community.”
“It’s all about giving back,” said Chris Trojan, who currently serves as Grand Knight for Council 1044, which is based out of Enid’s St. Francis Catholic Church and serves Garfield County and the surrounding area. “It’s about improving ourselves as Catholic men and helping other men be better men and leaders in the Catholic Church.”
Trojan said there are four tenets they follow: faith, family, community and life. Each of those tenets is actionable. For example, under faith they directly contribute to students studying to become priests or postulants (nuns). The family tenet focuses on assisting food banks, including Enid’s Loaves and Fishes, and soup kitchens, such as St. Francis’ own Our Daily Bread. The local council has annually hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at the church’s Leven Center for the past 32 years.
Center of Family Love
One of their key projects in the community tenet is Center of Family Love, a facility in Okarche that is home to intellectually disabled individuals, many of whom came from the former Enid State School.
Center of Family Love is a non-profit founded by Oklahoma Knights of Columbus through a statewide grassroots effort in 1981 and is managed by an administrator and board of directors, Trojan said. He added the long-term care facility and its group homes currently house upward of 120 adults in three locations, and there is a waiting list.
“It’s the only one of its kind in the country,” Trojan said.
He said the center operates similarly to Enid’s 4RKids, providing work programs in manufacturing air filters and selling seasonal gifts and garden items.
Council 1044 provides Christmas gifts to the residents every year and usually throws a Christmas party for them, too, complete with an appearance by Santa; however, Trojan said, that obviously didn’t happen in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Community and interaction
Between the four tenets, the local council generally logs 10,000 to 12,000 hours of service called “fraternal activity” annually. But thanks to the pandemic, Council 1044 only logged 7,000 hours in 2020, said Maxwell Meier, a former Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator.
“Isolation has been bad for parishioners,” he said. “We’re not designed to be isolated. We need community and interaction with others.”
At present, the local Knights council has 230 men, many of whom are over age 70. Council 1044 is actually a Fourth Degree Assembly, considered the highest and most prestigious degree within the Knights of Columbus.
A Fourth Degree Assembly is a group of outstanding Knights, who are dedicated to the service of their church, their country and their order and have embraced the order’s fourth principle of patriotism. This spirit of patriotism means supporting military members and their families, which includes placing flags on the graves of veterans in Enid’s Calvary Cemetery every Memorial Day weekend.
History of the organization
According to the Knights of Columbus’ website, the organization initially was created to unite Catholic men and help fatherless families facing anti-Catholic prejudice in Connecticut.
“Recognizing a need in his community, Father Michael J. McGivney, the 29-year-old assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Conn., gathered a group of men at his parish on Oct. 2, 1881. He proposed establishing a lay organization to prevent Catholic men from entering secret societies antithetical to Church teaching, uniting Catholic men and helping families of deceased members.
“To demonstrate their loyalty to their country as well as their faith, these men took Christopher Columbus — recognized as a Catholic and celebrated as the discoverer of America – as their patron. The Knights of Columbus elected officers in February 1882 and assumed corporate status on March 29.
“In addition to the Order’s benefits, Catholic men were drawn to the Knights because of its emphasis on serving one’s Church, community and family with virtue. Fraternity and patriotism were added to the Knights’ founding principles of charity and unity in 1885 and 1900, respectively.”
Joining the ‘brotherhood’
Trojan, Meier and many other men from St. Francis participate and lead in many of the civic groups and non-profit organizations in the Enid area, including Habitat for Humanity, AMBUCs, Rotary, YMCA and Boy Scouts. They annually raise funds for various causes, including scholarships, through their annual spring barbecue, which is slated for 5-8 p.m. April 10 this year at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1610 W. Willow.
“Knights of Columbus is a brotherhood,” Trojan said. He added they are seeking new members. Annual dues are $30, but if a Catholic man signs up now, he will get his first year free with the promo code: MCGIVNEY2020.
Learn more about Knights of Columbus in the Enid area at stfrancisenid.com/parish-life/knights-of-columbus or visit the council hall on the first Monday night of the month.
To find out more on how to support Center of Family Love, go online to centeroffamilylove.org.
