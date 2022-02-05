On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community: ALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STORIES On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…

ENID, Okla. — Brent Kisling has been doing some form of economic development since his college days. The Northwest Oklahoma native started working for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe on agriculture and rural economic development issues while he was a student at Oklahoma State University.

That experience led him to an appointment by President George W. Bush to support rural development. After eight years with the Bush administration, the city of Enid came calling when it established the Enid Regional Development Alliance to assure the economic prosperity of Enid and the surrounding area.

Kisling served as the director of ERDA for 10 years.

Then, when Kevin Stitt was elected Oklahoma governor in 2018, Kisling was appointed as the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, a position he holds today.

He took all the experiences of college, national politics and ERDA to the state level.

“We have a strategic plan that follows almost exactly what we tried to do in Enid for economic growth,” Kisling said.

Culture of entrepreneurship

The six-point plan includes branding, which Enid accomplished under Kisling’s tenure, and then taking care of existing businesses, including identifying gaps and deciding what development goals are needed.

“You have to have an organized workforce development program,” Kisling said. “In Enid, we have Autry Tech, NOC (Northern Oklahoma College), Northwestern Oklahoma State University playing a big role.”

Additionally, Kisling said, there needs to be a culture of entrepreneurship, such as what Enid has with the Business Development Center incubator project at Autry.

“For the economy of Oklahoma to grow, every community must be aggressively trying to grow,” Kisling said. He said Enid is a statewide example of that formula.

Economic expansion

One of the accomplishments Kisling is most proud of for Enid includes the Koch Nitrogen Plan expansion.

“That was the largest project in state history at the time,” he said. “Several since then have been bigger, but that was the largest local incentive package we put together. I’m very proud of that.”

Additionally throughout the 10-year period of Kisling’s tenure, the city saw retail development growth, downtown investment and a trajectory of increasing population.

At the state level, Kisling continues to work to bring in new industries to the state.

“That’s where the relationship between urban and rural is important,” he said, citing the aerospace industry as an example.

“It’s the second largest employer in the state,” he said.

Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City and American Airlines in Tulsa create jobs not only in those metro areas but also in other parts of the state.

“Thousands of businesses as well as employees are here because of those two big industries,” he said. “We even have aerospace companies like Aircraft Structures International and machine shops in Enid that do work for some of those primes and sub-primes.”

Adding value

Another area Kisling sees ripe for development is the automotive industry, particularly electric vehicles.

Canoo, a manufacturer of breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) that are reinventing mobility, announced it will expand its Oklahoma partnership to include new R&D, software development and customer support and financing centers. The investments are expected to bring at least 700 additional high-paying jobs to the state.

“We’ve got $32 billion in investment projects looking at the state in automotive,” he said. “Something big might land in Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and that will ripple throughout the state.”

Since Oklahoma is still a commodity-based state, Kisling said it is also important to find ways to add value to those commodities.

“In Northwest Oklahoma, that’s what Tyson Foods does, and that’s what Advance Foods did,” he said. “That’s what No Man’s Land foods does. That’s what wind energy does, it adds value to the wind, and because of that the supply chain is coming in with the facility east of Enid.”

“Rural Oklahoma is being able to support those, and not see them as a threat but as something we can take advantage of” he said.

He mentioned the Kaw Lake project as an important project for Enid. Hopefully that will continue to move forward, he said. Availability of water is one of Enid’s and Northwest Oklahoma’s limiting factors.

“As I look to the next 20 to 50 years of Enid, having availability of diversified water force is very important,” he said.