ENID, Okla. — Students in the Islander Club at Enid High School are finding a place to belong and to celebrate their culture.
The club began in the 2013-14 school year and has grown to around 220 members. There are around 260 students in the high school who identify as Pacific Islander, according to sponsors Lori Palmer, ELL coordinator, and Jennifer Fields, EPS family resource coordinator.
Both Palmer and Fields, along with others at Enid schools, are some of the staff who have been close with Micronesian students throughout their years at EPS. They say the mission of the club is to bring awareness of the culture to the community.
“I think by having the Islander Club, it helps all of the students here at Enid High understand their culture better and helps others understand some of their customs and traditions better,” Palmer said.
The club hosts a few annual events, including Islander Night, many of which act as get-togethers, as well, where students, families and community members often take part in the cultural celebrations with eating, singing and dancing.
Many of the students are involved in the multicultural choir, and they sing so beautifully, Fields said.
“It’s no big deal to the kids to sing,” Palmer said. “They sing all of the time. It’s just what they do. We have ukuleles here. Any time they have free time, they will come grab a uke and sing. They are all very talented.”
The students have special cultural dress for their events that they acquire through fundraising. Dressing by grade level, the students spend the money they raise to buy fabrics and materials and to pay a seamstress to make their uniforms. Their uniforms are mixed with solid color fabrics and uniquely printed patterns.
“I want to brag on them. They have done things totally on their own without us,” Fields said. “They’ve done lots of fundraising without our guidance. They’ve really stepped out and taken a leadership role to say they’ve raised this amount of money for the fabric for their clothes. Lori and I were super proud of that.”
The club’s fundraising efforts include T-shirts they sell at school. Freshman representative Am Aritos said one group of students sold student-made food for a fundraiser.
“We sold Rice Bobo, which is a rice ball with coconut sugar, to help pay for our uniforms and for other students who can’t afford them.”
Members of the Islander Club say they are able to learn leadership skills and find belonging through the club.
“I don’t feel as lonely, because I came from a place where it was just myself,” Rosemie Joses said. “It definitely makes me feel comfortable and in place.”
Senior Marlintha William, president of the Islander Club, was pushed to run for president a year ago by her peers and sponsors, so this year, she finally did.
“This club has helped me with maturity and becoming a leader,” William said.
