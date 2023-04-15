ENID, Okla. — With the COVID-19 pandemic largely in the rearview mirror, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center are beginning to shift their focuses toward getting back to a new normal. With sights set on 2023 and beyond, both hospitals are focused on improving healthcare offerings to Enid and the surrounding communities.

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center

Integris Chief Hospital Executive Keaton Francis started at the hospital Jan 9, 2023, and has spent his entire healthcare career in Oklahoma. He grew up in southwest Oklahoma, and his wife, who is a nurse, is from Durant.

“So we were excited to keep our family here,” Francis said. “We’re both very passionate about healthcare in Oklahoma, and my wife is a nurse, as well. So we were excited about the opportunity to move up here.”

Francis said while growing up in Oklahoma, Integris was a household name in the state, and that before taking the job of chief hospital executive, he knew he was joining a “great group of people.” He said one of his biggest personal goals at Integris is to keep the open relationship and commitment to the community in Integris’ service area, which includes Enid and the surrounding communities.

“I think you’ve seen some very unfortunate situations arise in Oklahoma healthcare,” Francis said. “You’ve seen some shakeup in Woodward, a hospital close in Clinton. When I was in Durant a couple of hospitals closed. So I think it’s important, especially in Enid, to be able to provide healthcare in a rural setting. Even though Enid is 52,000-54-000 people, we’re still considered rural in America. So just being able to provide, not only healthcare but a high level of healthcare, in this type of setting, it’s been a very rewarding experience. I really want to keep building on that. I grew up in a town of about 500 people, and I’ve realized there are a lot of towns like that around us where people are relying on coming to Enid for healthcare.”

Being three months into the job, Francis said he still is learning what the needs are for Integris and the community. He said focusing on the ever-growing lack of primary care physicians in Enid is a primary goal of his for Integris, as it is estimated that the situation will only continue to worsen, not only in Enid but the country. He said two primary care physicians will start at Integris this summer, and that recruiting for future years is well underway.

In addition to recruiting primary care physicians, Francis said the expansion of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center’s service lines will continue to grow.

“For a hospital, there are so many service lines that keep a hospital operating,” Francis said. “We’re going to look at growing our surgical services, offering additional services to the community in the coming months with that. We’re going to continue to grow our specialty care. We do have a couple of new physicians hopefully starting in the next year. Pulmonology is going to be one we’re looking at growing, cardiology services, oncology is a big service line for us we’re going to continue to grow. We’ve seen consistently our ER volume continue to grow, which has grown by 20% year over year. We’re going to have 20,000 ER visits this year compared to 16,000 last year.”

Francis said his first few months on the job have been a whirlwind and been fast, but that it has been a good experience. He said the strongest aspect of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center is its caregivers and physicians.

“I’ve been in healthcare for 10 years now, and it’s actually incredible the level and caliber of caregivers we have working here,” Francis said. “From my perspective, healthcare is something where you want the community to trust your brand, trust your facility, whether it’s ER, primary care ... We have a hospital here in this community that I would let my wife, my grandmother, my father, I would let anyone come here.”

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center is located at 600 S. Monroe in Enid. For information, go to integrisok.com or call (580) 233-2300.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Krista Roberts said St. Mary’s staff members also have set their focus for the hospital on recruiting primary care physicians. In fact, it is a prime goal for the hospital, as well as a reaction to many in the community saying they were on the lookout for a new primary physician for their families.

“Primary care physician recruitment is a primary goal for us moving forward,” Roberts said. “We’re recruiting not only for 2023 but for additional years, 2024, 2025, 2026. We’re looking on down that pipeline, as well.”

Roberts said St. Mary’s also is looking at expanding ambulatory services, as well as adding two locations for blood testing, one on Garriott near St. Mary’s Family Physician Associates Clinic and one on West Willow in the shopping center next to St. Mary’s Center for Rehab.

Also in the works will be a rehab facility specifically targeting rehabilitation for injured athletes to get them back into whichever sport they play. There will be an increase in capacity to the clinic of John Bartolozzi, a cardiologist, as wait time has become a burden on patients, Roberts said, with a new provider starting there in June.

There also will be a new program put in place to help members of the public learn basic first aid when it comes to a large loss of blood. Roberts said the program, called Stop the Bleed, is meant to provide training for an emergency situation.

“That is a program that will teach the lay-person how to respond when they come up on an emergency situation where there is a significant loss of blood, hopefully in an effort to save a life,” Roberts said.

St. Mary’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Jones said a focus of the hospital moving forward is making access to care be as convenient as possible for patients. He also said sleep studies, which weren’t deemed urgent during the pandemic, are being expanded, as well as options for home sleep studies being grown.

With COVID not as big of a threat currently, Jones said the focus has shifted to encouraging people to get back to normal when it comes to patients seeing their physicians.

“Now is the importance of people taking care of themselves, so that’s going back to their physicians for their regular checkups, as well as screenings and preventative care — preventative care, regular screenings, visiting your doctor, sort of getting back to normal,” he said. “We also continue to struggle with a lack of prenatal care for mothers in the area. So we’re trying to focus on how we can encourage those ladies to get in and get care for the betterment of their baby and themselves.”

Jones also said that due to the pandemic seemingly coming to an end, many are receiving letters informing them the Medicaid program stemming from federal COVID procedures is ending, so it’s important people find other avenues for insurance coverage, something with which St. Mary’s is providing aid. He said the letters include information about where to find additional insurance and encourage individuals to find their preferred health insurance coverage on the marketplace.

He said there are needed specialists in fields such as neurosurgery, general neurology, pulmonology and nephrology — all key services St. Mary’s will continue to focus on.

Roberts said she believes the current strength of St. Mary’s is first and foremost the team members.

“It’s our employees, physicians and volunteers that really kind of come together with the common goal of providing high-quality healthcare to our community,” Roberts said. “It’s pretty amazing the results the team is able to achieve when everybody is in the boat and rowing together.”

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center is at 305 S. 5th St. in Enid. For information, go to stmarysregional.com or call (580) 233-6100.