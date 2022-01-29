ENID, Okla. — During the ongoing COVID pandemic that continues to infect thousands of Oklahomans, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid continues to care for its patients while bringing in new doctors and specialized equipment.
Chief Hospital Executive Kurt DeVaney said Integris doctors and staff are dedicated to continuing efforts to mitigate spread of the virus and maintain quality of care for patients who need services not related to COVID-19.
An ongoing pandemic
“As we head into 2022, our focus is on the current COVID-19 surge and taking care of as many patients as possible,” DeVaney said. “This new variant has hit our hospital hard, and we have continued to see a rise in the number of COVID-positive patients in our facility.
“Despite these challenges, we continue to be vigilant in our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus through limited visitation, strict PPE polices and a commitment to cleanliness and sanitization. We are doing everything we can to keep our patients, caregivers and visitors safe. We are staying up-to-date with recommended treatments for the different COVID variants.”
The first two weeks of January this year saw 119,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, according to figures from Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The latest information from OSDH estimates the current Omicron variant of COVID-19 makes up 90% of the positive cases in the state, DeVaney said.
“So we have switched to administering the types of monoclonal antibody treatments shown to be effective against the Omicron variant,” he said, a process that is different from treatment of the previous prevalent Delta variant.
Compassionate care
As the fight against COVID-19 continues, DeVaney credits the hospital’s staff for the quality of care they have maintained during such trying and challenging times.
“Throughout the pandemic, our caregivers have done an amazing job taking care of very sick patients, and they have made a lasting impact through saving lives,” DeVaney said. “We continue to provide as much support as we can for our caregivers as they care for a hospital full of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, along with an incredibly busy emergency department.
“I am continually impressed with how hard everyone works, keeps their spirits up and continues to provide great care to the citizens of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, even as the surges keep coming.”
He asked those with non-emergency issues, or who need COVID-19 testing but are without symptoms, to avoid the emergency department if possible. Those who need COVID-19 testing can receive it through either of Integris’ Urgent Care facilities or other places such as the Garfield County Health Department.
Looking ahead
“Last year showed everyone’s resilience as we dealt with the unknown related to COVID-19,” DeVaney said. “Our main priority this year is keeping that resilience going and looking forward to continued growth. As an organization, we have some exciting things happening in 2022.”
Bret Hains, D.O., joined the general surgery team in 2021, and new personnel and equipment are on tap to arrive in the coming months, he said.
“We have signed an ear, nose and throat doctor who will be moving to Enid mid-year from South Carolina,” he said. “We also recently purchased a new Davinci Xi surgical robot. This state-of-the-art technology allows our surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures that have been proven to dramatically reduce the amount of time a patient spends in the hospital after surgery.
“We are in the process of evaluating other technology and equipment that will permit more specialists, and sub-specialists, to consult on our patients while they are in the hospital, allowing for enhanced levels of care.”
Continuing its mission
As the state’s largest not-for-profit and Oklahoma-owned health care system — with hospitals, specialty clinics, family care practices and centers of excellence — Integris Health continues to serve Oklahomans across the state.
Locally, Integris Meadowlake has been awarded the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience, and the Integris urgent care facility has been voted Enid’s Best Urgent Care by Enid News & Eagle Reader’s Choice voters.
Labor and delivery nurse Linda Suderman was recognized as a finalist in the neonatal category at the March of Dimes “Heroes in Action Gala.”
The hospital’s triennial Joint Commission Accreditation is coming up, and in 2021 the’ mammography services was re-accredited through the American College of Radiology.
The Integris Bass Baptist Health Center campus in Enid includes 207 licensed beds throughout its three facilities.
The hospital is the only non-profit, faith-based hospital in Enid, having served the Enid area longer than any other general hospital, according to Integris officials.
Enid’s Integris offers acute care and diagnostic services, skilled nursing and cancer centers, a state of the art Heart and Vascular Institute, a cardiac catheterization laboratory, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery options, geriatric behavioral health services, OB/GYN services, home health services and occupational health services.
“The Integris Health mission, ‘Partnering with people to live healthier lives,’ has been and continues to be the guiding principle in which we look to in making everyday decisions that impact this hospital, our patients, caregivers and community,” DeVaney said.
