ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 took away many things for people, but one thing it couldn’t touch at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center was patient care.
The hospital had to adjust a few things in order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, but even with these changes patients stayed in the forefront of staff members’ minds, said Kenna Wilson, RN, MSN, interim chief hospital executive, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer.
“(COVID-19) could never take away our drive for patient safety, for quality care ... Regardless of what happens, it didn’t take away our drive to keep our patients safe and care for all of the patients that we possibly can within the facility.”
One of the main goals was to keep Integris Bass accessible to all, especially to those in Enid and surrounding areas in the northwest region, Wilson said.
“This past year with COVID-19 we really had to just work our way through getting as many patients in the door as we could, while continuing to keep our other non-COVID-19 patients close, as well, because we didn’t want those patients to need care and not have care,” Wilson said.
Around this time last year, just before the pandemic began in March, Integris Bass officials were confident in the hospital’s ability “to adapt to and meet the demands of a changing health care landscape.”
And a changing health care landscape it was.
Lines of communication
One of the biggest challenges the pandemic brought to Integris Bass was communication between loved ones and patients and keeping them connected. Wilson said communication is something that “we probably take for granted,” but, communicating with patients and their families and among staff is one of the most important things at Integris Bass, she said.
Getting patients’ family members and representatives back into the hospital to be next to their loved ones was and still is one of Integris Bass’ top priorities, she said.
“Just trying to communicate daily with patients, having our physicians make a call to the family member to let them know what their plan of care is and how things are going, has just been hard, sometimes,” Wilson said, “but, again, keeping the patient in the center ... We continue to try to strive to get that as perfect as we can, knowing that we still always have some opportunities, but that’s our top priority.”
Integris Bass implemented telehealth in different areas, including at its two Urgent Care locations in Enid, that won’t be going away even when COVID-19 diminishes.
Wilson said virtual visits and online registration and scheduling are a few things the hospital implemented and expanded to offer safer access to services.
“Our goal and focus is that any of those options that we’ve had for patients to get faster care — more efficient care, to their perception, safer care — we would want to continue to work through processes in order to ensure that they have that as an option,” she said.
Reflect on good things
Despite a year of challenges and adjustments, new and good things happened at Integris Bass.
The hospital purchased a linear accelerator designed to “provide pinpointed radiation therapy to treat tumors and lesions for cancer patients” in 2020.
A new physician joined the team, too: Andrea Partida, D.O., in obstetrics and gynecology. According to Integris’ website, Partida is trained in a multitude of things related to OB/GYN, including minimally invasive gynecological surgery, birth control evaluation, women’s health and wellness, complicated and uncomplicated pregnancies and pre-pregnancy and postpartum care.
Partida also provides breast cancer and cervical screenings, STD testing, well-woman examinations and other in-office and inpatient gynecological procedures.
“OB/GYN is unique in that I am privileged to provide care for women through all phases of life,” Partida said on her Integris page. “I treat every patient as if they were my family member.”
At the end of November, Integris Bass began offering the Bamlanivimab (BAM) infusion to COVID-19-positive patients who met certain guidelines, said Erica Miller, communications and marketing specialist for Integris Bass.
The BAM infusion is a “monoclonal antibody that replicates the body’s natural antibodies needed to fight the virus,” Miller said in an email. It ultimately helps patients who have had COVID-19 stay out of the hospital and recover quicker.
This infusion already existed for oncology patients, Miller said, and the FDA approved it to relieve COVID-19 symptoms. Initial statistics show that nine out of 10 COVID-19 recipients were not hospitalized after receiving the treatment, and Miller said local numbers reflect that same rate of success.
“We strongly believe that this treatment has saved lives in our local community, and we continue to encourage those who need the BAM infusion to reach out to us at INTEGRIS Bass,” Miller said in the email.
Miller also said the hospital continues to expand its specialty services into rural areas and has a presence in nine rural Northwest communities, including clinics in Hennessey, Waynoka, Medford and Caldwell and outreaches in Woodward, Perry, Blackwell, Ponca City, Alva, Cherokee, Seiling and Medford.
The camaraderie among the staff at Integris Bass increased last year, too, building onto a team that already worked well together, Wilson said, and everyone pitched in to help during the pandemic.
“A great thing out of all of that is that our team came together, including our maintenance department — everybody in the building came together to work out a plan for this surge of COVID-19 patients,” Wilson said. “We knew we had good teamwork, but we were really able to test the waters with that ...
“We’re very pleased with all of the hard work and commitment from everybody. We had people working extra shifts, different shifts than they usually work. Everybody was coming together to rally around taking care of our patients.”
2021 mission
The biggest thing Integris Bass is focused on this year is “health and wellness of the community as we refine our current processes,” Wilson said.
One of those refinements is an updated, system-wide mission statement, going from “to improve the health of the people and communities we serve” to “partnering with people to live healthier lives.”
“Our mission, vision and values were just being updated this last year, and one of those things that’s important to us is just making sure that people have the opportunity to be healthier, and we want to be a part of that,” Wilson said.
Integris Bass, Wilson said, wants to continue to grow its various service lines such as cardiology and neurology and strives to be the go-to health care center for Northwest Oklahoma.
“We really want to establish, for the northwest part of Oklahoma, that Integris Bass could be that health care hub for our smaller communities that may need that higher level of care,” Wilson said. “We want to be an integral part of helping (people to live healthier lives).”
Although COVID-19 cases have been on a downward trend in the state for the past couple of weeks and there are vaccines available, it’s still prevalent. Wilson said the vaccines have helped reduce the hospital’s COVID-19 numbers, which was at six on Friday.
By this time next year, as Integris Bass moves forward into 2021, Wilson said she hopes COVID-19 is “behind us.”
She said she believes the “new normal” post-COVID-19 will include a heightened awareness of the rate of which the virus can infect communities and that people will be mindful of staying safe and protecting others.
“As we work through getting the COVID-19 cases down, we don’t want to lose track of all of the essential things with hand hygiene and not being out if you don’t feel well — trying to help people understand how important it is for each and every one of us to do our part in keeping our communities healthy,” she said.
Along with following safety measures, Wilson’s message for patients in 2021 is “patients who need care, seek care.” She hopes patients won’t delay seeking care if something isn’t right.
“We want them to trust that what we have set up in the facility helps keep them safe and allows them the opportunity to get these tests and treatments done so that if there’s a diagnosis, that they’re not waiting and delaying that care and then finding out later that they should have been to see their provider sooner.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep the facilities and hospitals safe for them to be able to do that.”
