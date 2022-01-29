ENID, Okla. — In terms of modern medicine, the idea of specialized care for the dying didn’t generate a specific industry until the 1950s in England. It took roughly 20 years to arrive in the United States in 1974 and then less than 10 to make its way to Oklahoma. Enid-based Circle of Love was one of the first in the state in 1983.
Circle of Love is a 501(c)3 organization that began when Enid community leaders saw a need in the early 1980s. Julie Nelson, the community relations director for Circle of Love, said there was no hospice care available in Northwest Oklahoma at that time.
“The idea was pretty new, and Enid’s community leaders saw the potential for a program in this area,” Nelson said. “We’ve never charged for our services, and we’re proud of our mission of helping people have a higher quality of life at the end of their lives.”
The organization relies on funding from Medicare for patients who qualify, and they bill insurance when the patient’s policy covers hospice. They also depend on private donations that come via memorials or direct giving, and also host fundraisers, including the popular book sales in the spring and fall.
Providing for needs of the whole patient
Patients receive care in their own homes or nursing homes via a team of about 15 staff members, plus volunteers.
“Hospice includes various kinds of pain management,” Nelson said. “We have nurses for physical pain, a chaplain for spiritual pain and certified nursing assistants who provide personal care like bathing and hygiene.”
Two of the more interesting services Circle of Love provides are pet therapy and music therapy. In addition to reducing anxiety and pain, playing with a dog or listening to favorite music can help penetrate the dementia that accompanies some diseases. The goal is to care for the whole person — mind, body and spirit — at the end of life. There are social workers on staff to deal with patient and caregiver needs, and volunteers are very helpful in giving caregivers, including close family members, a respite from the constant responsibility.
“Every patient has a nurse and social worker assigned after a doctor signs off that the patient is appropriate for hospice care,” Nelson said. “All other services are by patient or caregiver request.”
To qualify for hospice care, a patient must have a disease, the normal progression of which typically leads to death in six months or less.
“We don’t kick people out after six months,” Nelson said. “That’s just the medical standard.”
Hospice patients cannot be undergoing “aggressive” treatments like chemotherapy.
“Most of our patients have exhausted treatment options, or they’ve opted out of aggressive treatments,” Nelson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.