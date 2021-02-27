ENID, Okla. — Roughly 1 in 4 senior adults older than 65 in the United States is considered socially isolated.
It’s a worrisome statistic inasmuch that loneliness and social isolation have been linked to premature death and increased risk of dementia. One year of additional isolation related to COVID-19 has exacerbated these factors, and home care professionals regularly cite the statistics to explain one of the primary benefits of non-medical home care.
“So much of the service we provide is related to socializing,” said Bob Osborn, administrator and owner of Grace Care in Enid, a company that offers non-medical services to clients related to “the activities of daily living” — a phrase used widely in the field to distinguish home care from home health.
“We like to say that we do for our clients whatever adult children would normally do for their parents, but if they don’t live close, aren’t present or aren’t able, home care can provide those services — cooking, cleaning, medication reminders, etc. — that the family would normally do,” Osborn said.
Ensuring quality care
Whether via domestic staff or professional, third-party cleaning services, home care has been around a long time.
The original Oklahoma Home Care Act dates to 1992 and was amended in 2017. The act ensures only competent, certified staff treat clients for the safety and security of both parties.
“Twelve years ago, the state started licensing home care agencies,” Osborn said. “The issue was to ensure services that provided ‘incidental client contact,’ as in physical touch, was carried out by certified professionals.”
Consequently, the standard set-up is now a registered nurse as supervisor and a team of certified nursing assistants who do the actual in-home care. The RN typically sets a plan of care, and the CNAs carry it out. Many companies now have software packages that help families keep up with the service providers’ activities, in addition to logging visits so the company can prove the service was carried out, an especially important benefit when dealing with dementia patients.
‘Toughest job in the world’
Sandy Griffin, operations manager for Comfort Keepers, a Sodexho subsidiary, said the company even uses a secure email service to allow families to read shift notes.
In addition to the standard household chores under the umbrella of activities of daily living, one of the most important services home care provides, Griffin said, is respite care for family members providing primary home care in a longterm circumstances.
“Caregiving is the toughest job in the world under any circumstance,” she said. “And it takes a special person to care for a family member with dementia. What we do is give them a much-needed break. Even a few hours can make a tremendous difference for their own mental health. Respite care fits well with our mission of elevating the human spirit.”
Enid Long Term Care Authority has a respite voucher program that many home care companies honor, including Comfort Keepers.
The Department of Veterans Affairs also has a respite program for the caregivers of veterans who qualify, Griffin said. The VA will even cover the costs of home care’s primary tasks in addition to the respite care. That’s the only federal funding in Oklahoma for these services.
“Home care is usually private pay,” Osborn said. “Many long-term care policies also cover the services. People tend to thing of those policies as ‘nursing home insurance,’ but that’s not all they do.”
‘Sparks of joy’
Home care professionals can be in the home for an hour or 24 hours, all dependent on client needs. The services include personal activities like bathing and continence, domestic tasks such as cooking and cleaning and tasks outside the home like transportation to doctor’s appointments, shopping and personal outings.
“One of our favorite clients suffers from dementia,” Griffin said, “but she remembers she loves to feed the ducks, so our care provider walks with her to the lake so she can feed the ducks. She gets such joy out of it, and everyone should have those sparks of joy in their lives.”
