ENID, Okla. — Throughout the past six years, Holy Cross Enid has gone through several changes.
A parish of the Orthodox Catholic Church of America, Holy Cross’ humble beginnings included ministering to nursing home residents and helping those experiencing homelessness.
While staying true to that beginning by continuing to help, Holy Cross have evolved into more, with a weekly service using space at University Place Christian Church.
Through the changes, said the Rev. James Neal, Holy Cross’ commitment has remained constant.
“The underlying theme … is (Holy Cross) being open and affirming and actively going to seek out those who have been marginalized and shunned by the church and society,” he said.
‘Something needed to be done’Holy Cross was formed in 2017 as a nursing home ministry, visiting with and loving residents while giving them a church presence. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it got more involved as a park ministry with Enid’s homeless population, visiting unsheltered people at Government Springs Park to offer food and water.
“We just felt like we had a calling — like something needed to be done,” Subdeacon Tammy Neal said of Holy Cross’ creation. “We were seeing a need, and we wanted to fulfill that need.”
Tammy, James’ wife, said Holy Cross members wanted to nourish people with actual meals, which required a kitchen, and give them another place to be sheltered, so the search for a brick-and-mortar building began.
In 2021, Holy Cross began utilizing space at St. Stephen AME Church, 701 E. Park, and started offering its congregation more traditional services and expanding its ministry with the homeless population.
Enid Street Outreach Services was based in St. Stephen’s at the same time as Holy Cross before going mobile to help people experiencing homelessness.
James said the time Holy Cross spent in the historic church was a blessing and an important part in Holy Cross’ formation, as the space gave Holy Cross room to grow and become even more visible in the local community.
Now, Holy Cross is located inside the chapel at University Place Christian Church, 2107 E. Broadway, and James said the focus is shifting to not duplicate efforts, since organizations like Enid SOS are working with the homeless population.
“(Enid SOS) has been doing a great job with the homeless, so we’ve focused more on folks in addiction recovery and going back to our roots with the nursing homes,” he said.
Other than James and Tammy, Sarah Jeffries, a sister of the Holy Cross, will take her vows soon, and Cheryl Gallagher is on Holy Cross’ Board of Directors and is involved with the nursing home ministry, in addition to being a resident herself.
Nursing home ministry
Jeffries was called to the ministry in 2019 after a near-death experience and got involved in Holy Cross.
“I felt the calling, and I just kept thinking, ‘I must be crazy because I’m not Catholic. I can’t be a sister. This just doesn’t make any sense right now,’” Jeffries said. “But then I saw (a Holy Cross post on Facebook) and saw that Holy Cross was actually doing the work of God.”
Jeffries began taking catechist classes and ministering in the nursing homes about one year ago.
“I just want (residents) to know they’re not forgotten about and that God still loves them,” she said, adding that she’s come to love the nursing home residents and people experiencing homelessness whom Holy Cross helps.
At the three nursing homes, Jeffries gives communion and unction — which is anointing someone with oil — to residents weekly and ministers to residents not a part of Holy Cross.
She also takes the residents to do stuff around Enid, such as bringing them to Holy Cross’ service on Sunday and taking them out during the holidays to see Christmas lights or out to get a Sonic drink during its Happy Hour.
Once Jeffries becomes a nun, then she’ll be able to go to hospitals and local county jails — “to let everyone know they’re not forgotten and that they’re loved.”
The experience so far, Jeffries said, is very humbling.
“I didn’t even know if this was going to be able to happen for me,” she said. “It’s just been such a beautiful experience. … It just makes me tear up thinking about how much those ladies mean to me and the work we’re doing.”
Planting seeds of love
The Orthodox Catholic Church of America, James said, is a direct descendant of the Antioch Orthodox Church, by way of the Malankara Orthodox Church in India; settled in North America in the mid-1800s; and became self-governing in the 1920s.
Holy Cross always has been a small parish of about 20 to 30 members and probably always will be due to its “radicalness,” Tammy said.
“That’s what I love about the Orthodox Catholic Church — we’re reclaiming the ancient wisdom and the original teachings of Jesus,” she said.
The “radical nature,” James added, is “very surprising to some, encouraging to some and scary to some.”
He said because Holy Cross is rooted in “really early church,” it’s open to a lot more mystery, doubt and questions — “a central and important part of anybody’s faith journey.”
“The Eastern church doesn’t really have the same notion of original sin,” James explained. “We’re not born inheriting anything like that. … Because we are tied to the early church — before the church started making so many rules — we’re open to the theology of universalism.”
He added that there’s a lot of misconception due to following “those really early Christian teachings.”
Holy Cross has a church service at 3:30 p.m. every Sunday in the University Place chapel, next to its sanctuary. Anybody and everybody is welcome to attend — “to be loved and nourished.”
“Our world right now — it just seems like everything is just so crazy,” Tammy said. “Time is fleeting. Everyone is so busy. So, for me, our church services on Sunday are a respite for me. They’re a time for me to just center myself and leave the world on the outside and only think about my relationship with God.”
The services also are streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Holy Cross provides a meal on Sundays in the park, and James serves as a volunteer chaplain at Catalyst Behavioral Services, with Holy Cross recently receiving a $5,000 grant from the Oklahoma Conference of Churches to help people in recovery.
James added that while it’s important to provide for people’s physical needs showing love and compassion to others is the greatest resource of Holy Cross.
“The Bible talks about planting seeds. It’s our job to plant the seeds and just let people know that they’re loved,” James said. “If they stay reinforced with that message of love, those seeds will grow. It’s not up to us to decide how they grow or what they grow into. …
“We’re here because we’re supposed to love you, and carrying that message is our bread and butter.”
James said he hopes Holy Cross can make Enid a more loving and compassionate community, “one that loves people regardless of their faith, sexual orientation, gender identity, race — all of those demographics we use to separate people,” he said. “That we would have some impact in effecting a more just and loving community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.