ENID, Okla. — Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center staff are hoping that silence is golden in their efforts to spread the word about opportunities offered through the Enid United Way facility.
Hedges plans to show three Buster Keaton silent movies at Gaslight Theatre Feb. 25, 2022, as a fundraiser for the facility and a way for the public to learn more about the speech therapy and audiology and hearing aid services offered by the regional center.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $15 or $40 for a family and can be purchased at the door or at Hedges or the Visit Enid center, 201 W. Garriott. This is the fourth movie fundraiser the center has had, and Executive Director Carmen Ball said it’s been more successful than an expensive dinner program. There will be free popcorn and a wine and beer cash bar.
The fundraiser’s theme, Silence is Golden — Only It’s Your Choice, is an apropos message for the center that has served Enid and Northwest Oklahoma since 1955, when it began as a part of Phillips University to teach and train speech therapists and audiologists. Silence should be something an individual chooses and not something he or she should have to live with, which is where Hedges comes in to provide service.
“It’s a heck of a lot of fun and it fits our mission,” Ball said.
Hedges has been at its current location, 2615 E. Randolph, since 1968. It is the only nonprofit speech/language center in Northwest Oklahoma.
The center’s audiologist, Dr. Kim Tinius, is only one of two in Northwest Oklahoma. Speech and language pathologists Kathy Chambers, Charlene Wiechert, Darci Dennis, Emily Buller and Nikki Fogtman work with clients of all ages, from as young as 2 months up to senior citizens.
“This is a cool place to work,” Ball said. “We have dedicated people, and we’re as good as anybody in the state as far equipment is concerned. We are very proud to be a United Way agency. What we do fits what the other agencies are doing.”
Speech therapy
Besides its one-on-one private therapy, Hedges serves the Enid, Cimarron and Ringwood school systems and provided more than 8,400 hours of speech/language services last year.
The sessions with children are held at both school and the center, Ball said. She said approximately half the case load are SoonerCare Medicaid kids. Some use private insurance while others use the United Way sliding scale. They also can draw from state funds.
A speech therapy session usually lasts 30 minutes of one-on-one time with a pathologist or in a group of two or three if that fits both the client’s and school’s needs, Ball said.
Most of the children served need a “short bump, age-appropriate” lesson. Parents are encouraged to work with the children at home. Many of lessons, Ball said, are reinforced “waiting in line at McDonald’s.” For example, those with a problem sounding out a certain consonant or blend (th, ab, etc.) can work on placement during conversations in the car, reinforcing the work done at Hedges.
The center often works on the more profound needs of the child, which can also encompass building self-esteem. Children with speech problems or who stutter tend to have self-esteem problems and are often shy.
Ball recalled the work of Chambers with a 4-year-old who was withdrawn until his therapy.
“He has some profound issues speaking,” she said. “But he got to be so outgoing that after a couple of years he would come a half-hour early so he could talk to everyone about his day.”
The goal often is for the child to be able to say his or her name or their spelling words without stuttering.
“Kids can be so horrible about teasing,” Ball said. “You want a supportive environment. A lot of this is nurture verses nature.”
There are incentives for the kids during their sessions. A good 25 minutes will get a child five minutes on the iPad.
Audiology services
When it comes to hearing services, kids and adults are different in their acceptance of hearing aids. Most adults get the “blandest” hearing aids, Ball said, adding with a smile that children often request the “big green ones with soccer ball decals or OU or OSU decals.”
Ball recommends anyone older than 50 get a hearing check. Medicare does not pay for hearing aids but it will cover a hearing evaluation with a doctor’s referral. That can be the first step in determining if there is a problem and how it can be corrected, maybe without hearing devices.
“How well the brain is processing information can cause problems with depression and major isolation issues,” Ball said.
She said the center even has dealt with some humorous moments when evaluating problems with teenagers’ hearing, noting the typical generation gap.
“A mother of a 15-year- or 16-year-old will complain about their child’s hearing. We have often found the child hears just fine. They just don’t hear Mom. We can’t help with selective hearing.”
The center closely follows advances in hearing aids and cochlear implants for better hearing.
Tinius can provide cochlear implant evaluations and works closely with a surgeon in Oklahoma City who can perform the surgical implant and then follow up with the client afterward.
“Catching it the younger, the better,” Ball said. “The implants can make a huge difference,, but it’s something you don’t actively seek out unless there is a profound hearing loss.”
Hedges can tap state funds for senior citizens’ hearing aids, which are expensive. As a not-for-profit United Way agency, Hedges keeps prices as low as possible.
While some hesitate when it comes to hearing aids — because of the expense, the cosmetics or the noisy society — Ball said Tinius is really good about not pressuring and providing information about what hearing aids can do for life concerns. Ball recommends a hearing evaluation if one is having trouble hearing sermons or grandkids.
“We can get that taken care of,” she said.
Serving the area
The most recent addition of Fogtman to the veteran speech therapy staff fulfilled Hedge’s need for another therapist.
“There’s not a part of Enid that we don’t touch,” Ball said. “We get a lot of referrals from Vance. Our speech therapy tends to be in Garfield County and surrounding areas, but we have people from Ponca City and as far away as Shattuck (come for audiology).”
Tinius was able to screen three to four local schools a day last year when it was uncertain whether Enid would be in remote learning or not.
Ball compared a child’s problems with hearing to those with vision problems who have trouble seeing the board: “If they can’t hear the teacher well, they can’t learn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.