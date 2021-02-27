ENID, Okla. — Amid one of the most unusual times in modern history, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center continues to diligently focus on keeping people hearing.
“Everyone has worked hard,” said Carmen Ball, who has helmed from Hedges’ executive director seat for 15 years. She said her staff’s goal since the pandemic started has been to keep positivity up, saying there’s “no time to think about ourselves.”
Business as usual
Hedges’ audiologist Dr. Kim Tinius and four speech pathologists — Kathy Chambers, Charlene Wichert, Darci Dennis and Emily Buller — have “rocked on,” Ball said, by finding the best way to serve each and every client in the safest way possible while still meeting their needs.
“We are an essential business, so we never closed,” Ball said.
Speech therapy sessions were every half hour, and while many chose to go with teletherapy others continued to come in.
“Some kids had to be hands-on,” Ball said, explaining that the speech pathologist and the child would wash hands together and social distance while the parent sat in the car. Once the session ended, the speech pathologist would mask up and go out to talk to the parent.
“Some kids did real well with teletherapy,” Ball said.
She said Hedges may continue to use teletherapy in the future, especially if it is the only option rather than not having a client continue with his or her sessions.
“We didn’t do much different than what we did before (the pandemic),” Ball said. The staff already had been in the habit of using Lysol spray and disinfectant wipes before and after every client.
And while they had to limit traffic in the building and empty the common rooms and lobby of furniture, “we were more than willing to take COVID precautions,” Ball said.
Curbside service
Audiology took a bit of a hit in the early days of the pandemic because people didn’t want to come in person. So the staff adjusted how they could serve that populace.
“You can’t have people without their hearing aids,” Ball said.
Clients needing their hearing aids adjusted or repaired had two options: Hedges could pick up hearing aids from the retirement center and then deliver them back or the individual could drop hearing aids off at Hedges and return later for curbside pickup.
“We helped a lot of people with curbside and delivery,” Ball said.
She said that is one of the services they intend to keep even when the coronavirus goes away.
The only real difficulty Hedges faced then and now is face masks — part of a speech therapist’s job is watching how the mouth and tongue are used to form words.
“There’s not a good option,” Ball said, commenting she’s tried one of every kind in hopes of finding one that will aid in their business of speech and language. “Masks have been a hindrance.”
High-tech hearing
Hedges has been serving Enid and Northwest Oklahoma since 1955. Originally part of Phillips University as a program to teach and train speech therapists and audiologists, the center transformed into what it is today after Phillips closed.
The current location, 2615 E. Randolph, was specifically designed and built in 1968 for speech therapy and audiology work. It’s one of a kind in Northwest Oklahoma.
There are sound booths that resemble small bank vaults with thick steel doors to accommodate individuals or small groups to test hearing by Hedges’ audiologist. Ball said there’s not a better audiological suite with prime equipment outside the Oklahoma City metro.
As the center’s only audiologist, Tinius is actually only one of two in Northwest Oklahoma. In the seven years she’s been with Hedges, she’s opened the door for the center to specialize in cochlear implants, too. Tinius can evaluate a client, work closely with the implant surgeon in Oklahoma City and then follow up with the client after the device is surgically implanted.
Focus on the client
Speech therapy classrooms have two-way mirrors that normally allow parents or guardians to observe their child’s interaction with the speech pathologists. That has been adjusted during COVID-19 precautions.
“Our speech pathologists work really hard to reach a child,” Ball said. All four of the speech pathologists have been with Hedges for decades, with the newest hire being 15 years ago.
“They are earnest, compassionate people,” she said, adding speech pathologists are hard to come by since training and selections can be rigorous.
What most people don’t realize is Hedges is a nonprofit speech and hearing therapy provider, Ball said, which means the center relies on donors, fundraising and grants to offset client costs and purchase new equipment.
“We write grants for the newest, best and brightest equipment because our toys are expensive,” she said. “We work with every program out there.”
Hedges also is one of the 15 United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma partner agencies.
“Being a nonprofit allows more focus on the clients,” Ball said.
‘A noisy society’
Hedges uniquely serves a wide range of clients of all ages. The staff offers speech therapy and hearing services for students from three different school systems, senior adults at local nursing homes and even military veterans through Veterans Affairs.
The center’s mission is “to provide speech, language and hearing therapy. In working with community professionals, Hedges is committed to improving communication skills for those in need in Northwest Oklahoma.”
“We’re a noisy society,” Ball said.
And, unfortunately in the past, she said, noise protection wasn’t a thing, nor was getting regular hearing checks like going to the eye doctor or the dentist.
Ball said people really should get their hearing checked once a year, if just to do a baseline hearing evaluation.
“It’s about taking care of your hearing,” she said.
Doctors can give referrals and insurance generally covers the hearing evaluation.
Noise protection has become a priority for many businesses wishing to comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
People can get hearing screenings now through places like Hedges or find out more at Autry Technology Center’s hearing conservation specialists. According to OSHA, “hearing conservation programs strive to prevent initial occupational hearing loss, preserve and protect remaining hearing, and equip workers with the knowledge and hearing protection devices necessary to safeguard themselves.”
To donate, or to invite Hedges to speak about practices on protecting hearing, go to www.hedgesspeechandhearing.com or call (580) 234-3734.
