ENID, Okla. — If you’ve been in downtown Enid any time over the past seven years, chances are you’ve seen the handiwork of Whitney Hall.

Her involvement with Main Street Enid and Gaslight Theatre has allowed her to take an active part in the revitalization of the city’s downtown through events such as First Friday and Enid Lights Up the Plains.

The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University graduate took her first job after college in Enid and found a community she quickly became a part of through her volunteering.

Our Story 2023 ~ 130 years of Pioneer Pride: ALL COMMUNITY SERVICE STORIES Our Story 2023 ~ 130 years of Pioneer Pride is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in January, …

“I had the great fortune of graduating in the great recession of 2009 and was looking for a job, and they had an opening at Oxbow,” Hall said of the road that led her to Enid. “I had actually never been to Enid before I interviewed here.”

She soon got involved with Gaslight Theatre. Her new boss’ husband was the technical director for Gaslight and seeing as how Hall had once ran the spotlights for a play in high school, she was qualified to help at Enid’s community theater.

“I began helping at Gaslight and have been doing shows with them ever since,” Hall said.

It was through working with Gaslight Theatre that Hall met other members of the Enid community who were involved in other organizations and causes within the city.

“You meet one person, and they ask you to get on this other board,” Hall explained. “Eventually, it was Kelly Tompkins that asked me to the on the board of Main Street.”

She said with Main Street Enid she was able to see the impact it was having on the downtown area and bringing people back downtown.

“Some boards you serve on you show up for the meeting, and they put out the minutes, the finance report and the director’s report and everybody says ‘approved’ and leave and that’s not very (fulfilling) for me,” Hall said.

She said with Main Street Enid she was able to get “very, very involved” and see quite a bit of impact in her time with them. She said Main Street Enid events and projects brought people downtown to see the ongoing revival.

“It is very fun to get involved in those events.” Hall said. “I’m frequently down there for those events.”

Through Main Street Enid, her service on committees and groups helped encouraged the economic development of downtown Enid and made it a destination for residents, and visitors, alike.

“Whether that’s training for the businesses or connecting them with the appropriate resources for different grants or trainings, or whatever it takes, and really helping them flourish.”

Hall has served two full terms with Main Street Enid, for a total of six years. In that time, she has been as president, vice president, past president and secretary. She is also involved with First United Methodist Church and was involved with the City of Enid Metro Area Planning Commission and, by extension, the Historic Preservation Board.

She also has been a member of the Leadership Greater Enid and Enid Young Professionals. Hall worked on projects involving the Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg Observatory at Enid High School and Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing building.

“Whitney has always been a great support system, volunteer and great board member who really wants to see the community thrive,” said Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Rapp. “We could always count on her, she’s always the first to sign up and volunteer for events. She is always willing to help with whatever we need with a great attitude. Without her we wouldn’t have been able to do some of our projects and programming we’ve done.”

Rapp said Main Street Enid was fortunate to have a volunteer like Hall because of all the time and effort it takes to make Enid’s most popular events happen.

“Out of all of the hours she’s put in it would be thousands of hours over the past seven years,” Rapp said of Hall. “For Enid Lights Up the Plains and getting prepared for Christmas we have three Saturdays that are work days and she would come out the courthouse lawn to put up lights. She’s always been the go-to person for that and is always eager to help.”

Rapp said Hall has always been there to support the mission of Main Street Enid.

“She has a wonderful attitude, and I think almost every board wants Whitney on their board and with their organization,” Rapp said. “She is a very sustainable volunteer who can work on her own and wants to make it happen.”

Hall said once the recession ended and opportunities for other jobs returned, she found she liked the size of the community she was in, knowing special events or different restaurants were only a short drive away.

“In a community this size, you’re blessed to see the impact of your involvement,” Hall said. “The people are so welcoming. You don’t have to deal with traffic and a lot for the stresses of being a in larger community. It felt like home.”

She said in working with Main Street she found something in which she could see she was making a difference.

“I found my passion with Main Street. I think anybody given the opportunity can find someone they can plug into,” she said. “When you can help out — maybe it’s not anything big — but it takes a village. When you go and see the parade and the families together that is why we do it.”

Hall encouraged others to come out and volunteer with Main Street, as there is always something for someone to do.

“We constantly are looking for new people to help out, and we can literally plug someone into something to do,” Hall said. “You have people that are good at fundraising and people who can write grants and those who can do the training. For as little time as they have or as much as they want to give.

“We’re just pleased to get folks to come help out and participate,” Hall said. “It’s fun to have help and it goes faster.”

Those interested in volunteering with Main Street Enid check the organization’s Facebook page for opportunities, email Rapp at natalie@mainstreetenid.org or call (580) 234 1052.