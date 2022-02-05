On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community: ALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STORIES On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…

ENID, Okla. — When ground was broken to prepare for a new administrative building and three residential units at the Robert M. Greer Center April 24, officials hoped the project would be completed in 18 months.

Construction of the $20 million new facilities appears to be on schedule, with the administrative building set to be ready in the next few months and the residential units tapped for completion by the middle of October, said Executive Director Hugh Sage.

A fourth residential building, which was not a part of the ground-breaking, should be completed by early 2023, Sage said. In addition to new buildings, the current administration building is being remodeled into a recreation center.

“It’s on schedule,” Sage said. “The contractors had difficulty in finding supplies, but everybody has had trouble finding supplies.”

One example has been getting glass in the window frames for the food service portion of the project.

“They finally decided they had to be custom made because they were in very short supply,” Sage said. “They were ordered a long time ago and they should be delivered in February. Once the windows are in place, then the inside can go pretty quickly.”

Sage quote ❝We will have more room which to do the things they have to do. The rooms will be larger. The bathrooms will be larger and a lot better. You can imagine what standards were in effect in the early 1980s when we were drawing up plans for the current buildings. They have changed quite a bit.❞ — Greer Center Executive Director Hugh Sage

Plywood sheeting has been another particular problem, but Sage said the contractor — Scott Construction of Ponca City — “was pretty smart” in purchasing ahead. While supply shortages have put construction behind, contractors have contended they will be able to catch up and be done by late summer or early fall.

Sage said Scott built in extra days for bad weather, but weather has not been a major problem so far.

Once everyone is moved in, “it will be easier for both the staff and the clients,” Sage said.

Out with the old ...

Greer Center is operated by Liberty of Oklahoma Corp., an affiliate of Liberty Healthcare Corp., which specializes in helping mentally challenged adults with behavioral problems.

The expansion will allow Greer to increase its client load from 52 to 64, with each building — two wings per building — serving 16 clients. The size will increase from a current 9,600 to 12,000 square feet.

Each client will have his or her own suite with a private bathroom. There will be a food service area and a “good-sized” day room — 52-feet long and 20-feet wide — that will feature table games and other activities. There will be staff in each building 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to attend to the of the clients. Each wing has its own laundry service, as well.

Greer Center’s old buildings, built in 1987-88, do not fully meet the current safety codes, but the state was able to get waivers to continue their use until the new ones are constructed.

Sage said he did not know what will be done with the old buildings.

“I get a lot of questions in town about those buildings, about how they can be put to use,” Sage said. “They were constructed some years ago, and they don’t meet standards today. It costs more to renovate these structures than it would be to just build a new building.”

Room to grow

Clients come from all across Oklahoma through referral by the Department of Human Services (DHS). They are as young as 18 and old as 62 or 63. The average age, Sage said, would be in the mid-30s.

“Who gets in is up to the state,” Sage said. “All of our clients all have disruptive behaviors. A third of them have an underlying mental illness which cause disruptive behaviors.

“Our purpose is to stabilize the underlying mental illness and teach appropriate behaviors so they can function in a restrictive community alternative.”

Sage estimates that it takes an average of “about a year to completely stabilize a client. That process includes addressing any medical problems that would preclude some underlying medical problem.”

Some clients have special conditions under court orders that need to be met.

“We will have more room which to do the things they have to do,” Sage said. “The rooms will be larger. The bathrooms will be larger and a lot better. You can imagine what standards were in effect in the early 1980s when we were drawing up plans for the current buildings. They have changed quite a bit.

“We are grateful the state has chosen to do this. It shows a lot of confidence in reference to the problematic service for all of the programs.”

The most important thing, Sage said, is providing an alternative for clients who have been the most troublesome and difficult. It gives them a chance to stabilize and modify behavior so they can return to the community.”

The renovated recreational center won’t have space for basketball but will have space for board games and activities for clients who don’t require large motor skills.

Sage said the current administration building, originally a residential building that was converted, was becoming a “little cramped.”

“The original buildings were not well planned out for an active population like we have now. The state of Oklahoma has put a good deal more focus the last 20 to 30 years on developmental skills.”

A grand opening

Sage has been at Greer Center since 2000 and has worked with intellectual disabilities for 51 years.

“We’re increasing what needs to be done to meet the standards and more importantly to meet the standards of the intellectually disabled.”

Sage said he is hoping for a good ceremony to open the new facilities when they are completed.

“When you spent some $16 to $20 million to build a new facility, you want to bring attention to the public when it’s ready for use,” Sage said.