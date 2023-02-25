LAHOMA, Okla. — Great Plains Cooperative continues a steady business working with area farmers despite challenges from a pandemic-affected economy, drought and global fluctuations in the agricultural market.
Great Plains Cooperative started with Lahoma and Imo then merged with Ringwood and Meno more than 20 years ago. In addition it operates the Ampride store in Meno and a hardware store in the Meno co-op. Made up of 900 members, Great Plains board chairman is Brian Jantzen, and Brandon McCamey recently was named operations manager in Lahoma. Originally from Drummond, McCamey said he’s spent his life around agriculture.
“Our most recent challenge is the drought,” he said. “We have some wheat, but we need more rain.”
Cooperatives organize to help farmers gain marketing power by joining to sell crops, increase bargaining power, processing commodities to add value and purchase supplies and services. Co-ops enable farmers to own and control business enterprises for procuring supplies and services — inputs — and market products — outputs.
Currently, two of the more costly inputs for farmers are fertilizer and gasoline. Gas prices have fluctuated, and while cost of fertilizer has been higher than some farmers have seen recently prices have been coming down.
“You need nerves of steel to be in production agriculture,” McCamey said. “Small farmers are shrinking, and the youth are not getting into it like they once did.”
He said there are some small, hobby farmers, but they supplement their farms with other jobs and work in the evenings and on weekends.
The pandemic affected being able to get some agricultural products, and even months later gains in those areas are slow.
They can get fence posts but not barbed-wire, he said. But the co-op business continues despite COVID-19 and shortages.
“Farmers work hard as they always do, and the cooperative has stayed steady making good business decisions,” he said.
Two other things they have no control over, he said, are the weather and world markets, and both have been rather difficult.
“But, we will continue on doing as we have been,” he said, “helping the farmers and our members.”
