Glistening views of the scenic area is worthwhile trip, reviewers find

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Want a view where you can see for miles upon miles in all directions?
The Gloss Mountains — or Glass Mountains, depending on who you ask — are a short drive west of Enid on U.S. 412.
Officially known as Gloss Mountain State Park since 1997, the 640-acre site is home to Oklahoma’s own Painted Desert. The glimmer and glisten of the red mesas gives it a mystical feel for many.
“It looks different every time you go,” said Carla Burdick, executive director for Red Carpet Country Association, which represents 16 counties in Northwest Oklahoma as part of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s travel promotion division.
She said the high selenite content that mimics a shiny glass exterior changes in the light — hence why many in the area refer to it as the Glass Mountains — so whether it’s cloudy or sunny, at sunrise or at sunset, it’s picturesque every time.
The Gloss Mountains “sparkle in the right type of light due to the minerals,” a visitor from Missouri said in a review on the TripAdvisor website. “If you’re driving across this part of Oklahoma, it’s a good place to spend a little time.”
The view at the top
Part of the reason Gloss Mountain State Park is so popular, Burdick said, is because it’s right there on the highway.
“It’s an easy stop, it’s a great stop, and it’s a beautiful stop,” she said.
While there is no lodging or camping available inside this particular state park, guests have the option of pavilions, park benches and picnic tables to enjoy the scenery. And, most importantly in the middle of nowhere, there are public restrooms available for breaks while on the road, Burdick said.
While the bathrooms might be a draw, a breathtaking feature of the Gloss Mountains that keeps them there is the view at the top.
“The hike to the top isn’t difficult,” Burdick said.
There are narrow, steel stairs that wind to the top, with handrails along most of the route. It does take effort to climb, so visitors should be sure to take their time along with plenty of water, sunscreen and appropriate footwear, several fans advised on TripAdvisor.
The last few feet of the trail is rugged and rocky, so navigation could be daunting and deter the not-so-physically fit. But it is doable and the reward is well worth it, say nearly all of the 65 reviewers.
“It’s a wonderful hidden gem,” cited an out-of-state visitor who came through Northwest Oklahoma in January 2020. “The sights from the top were spectacular.”
“Pictures don’t do it justice,” another visitor traveling through from Iowa in July 2017 chimed in.
“There were incredible views all around,” added a visitor on her way to Woodward, who had stopped to stretch her legs.
‘A beautiful, little stop’
For those who can’t quite go all the way to the top, Burdick said, there is a bench and picnic table at the halfway point and “you can still see a long way before you go back down.”
Everyone who reviewed agreed the Gloss Mountains is the perfect pit stop when traveling through or definite destination for a day trip in Northwest Oklahoma. Many added they would return and map out additional nearby state parks such as Roman Nose, Little Sahara, Great Salt Plains and Alabaster Caverns.
“Some will stand here for a few minutes; others will stay for hours. It all depends on your love for nature and the beauty you see. I could have stayed here for days,” described a visitor passing through on a business trip. She said her jaw dropped when she finally stopped and took in the stunning views.
“I was driving in the flat lands and then BAM! a little red mountain range. It’s a beautiful little stop in the middle of nowhere,” commented another visitor traveling in May 2018.
“Every time, I am in awe,” said a repeat visitor from Oklahoma City.
“Definitely one of those moments that I realized just how much I love my state,” concurred another Oklahoma native who brought her kids to the area in March 2016.
Several reviewers noted as with any outdoor trek, visitors should be mindful of nature and pay attention to where they step. There could be rattlesnakes, lizards or other colorful critters. Prickly pear cactus grows in the area. And don’t forget red dirt can stain, reminded one visitor.
Perhaps one of the best things about going to the Gloss Mountains is there’s no cost to witness and photograph the panoramic beauty.
“It’s a free adventure,” Burdick said.