ENID, Okla. — Just more than 100 years ago, Enid resident Walter Billings promised his mother he would build her a “Palace on the Prairie.” He made good on that promise by purchasing land in the 200 block of North Independence and building a theater, with apartments above it.
The Billings Theatre, which opened Feb. 22, 1921, was home to vaudeville and other live performances. Unfortunately, a massive fire destroyed the main part of the theater in November the following year.
Remodel began the next spring, and the Billings Theatre reopened as The Criterion Theatre in January 1924. The Criterion movie house eventually became The Chief movie theater and remained in operation until October 1978.
At that time, the interior was completely redesigned and a wall was constructed down the middle of the auditorium, creating two separate theaters. The Cinema Twin opened in March 1979 and showed movies at this location until the mid-1980s before relocating to the west side of Enid.
Enid Community Theatre, one of the oldest theater troupes in Oklahoma, purchased the building in 1989, and in September 1991 the original Billings Theatre was reborn as Gaslight Theatre.
Ready to renovate
Beginning in 1966, Enid Community Theatre, eventually Gaslight, was housed in an old TV studio in the 200 block of East Randolph, before making its second home in a converted warehouse in the 200 block of East Maple, where Leonardo’s Children’s Museum now makes its home.
The current theater building at 221 N. Independence was purchased and fully renovated with tremendous community support at that time, including a “Back a Seat” campaign to help fund the project.
“But now it’s 35 years old,” said Tiffany Harvey, Gaslight’s current capital campaign chair, adding it’s time to move away from the 1980s style and properly return the building to its original art deco look of the 1920s.
In 2018, Gaslight’s board of directors prepared and began promoting a new capital campaign to renovate the 100-year-old building. Then the coronavirus pandemic swept through the nation, bringing everything to a screeching halt.
“We had a whole different plan in 2019-2020,” Harvey said.
The pandemic “really set us back, and we had to rethink the plan. It became important to be mindful of the $150,000 to $200,000 in grants and donations we had already received in the initial launch. We stopped actively fundraising.”
“Coming out of COVID-19, we came up with the idea ‘to revive,’” Harvey said.
Renovation ‘Revival’“Gaslight: The Revival” is a $1 million capital campaign with the goal of a complete renovation of the theater building, top to bottom and front to back.
There are four phases that focus on each area of the theater, all under the guidance of Corbin, Merz & Haney, the architects and design team, and Henson Construction Co., the general contractor and construction team.
Phase one is the building facade, phase two is the auditorium, phase three is the backstage and dressing room areas and phase four will focus on the lobby.
As a prelude to the building’s restoration and to show goodwill to the community, Harvey said Gaslight Theatre renovated the space known as The Turpin Little Theatre in 2017 and reopened this black box theater in 2018 as simply The Turpin.
Named for longtime Gaslight actor, director and supporter Dr. Jerry Turpin, it provides an intimate space for theater, music and events. It can seat 50-75 patrons for Gaslight’s more adventuresome plays, first-time directors and Enid’s First Friday live entertainment.
Phase one’s facade face lift includes adding vertical signs reminiscent of the former Chief movie theater’s marquee, with a twist: It will be digital. It also will include the installation of lighting accents over The Turpin, new windows and new doors, all nostalgic of the 1920s.
Phase two’s “Back a Seat II” sponsorship provides for the restoration of large, comfortable seats, which will be repaired and reupholstered. The walls of the auditorium will be repaired and repainted, and large displays of historical photos of Enid’s downtown district will be added.
Phase three focuses on the spaces inhabited by Gaslight’s volunteers, guest performers and entertainers. Improvements will be made in the backstage Green Room and dressing rooms downstairs.
Phase four finishes out the project with renovation of the lobby, restrooms and box office. A concession counter and merchandise displays also will be added. This intends to make Gaslight Theatre more ADA compliant and accessible to all patrons.
‘Finally got the momentum’Harvey said that with skyrocketing costs of construction and materials, each phase has been altered to accommodate.
“It’s been three years of adjusting,” she said. “We keep going back to the drawing board, rethinking plans depending on availability.”
They’ve finally got the momentum now, Harvey said, and Gaslight hopes to unveil Phase one this spring.
And it’s not stopping the show from going on, either.
Gaslight Theatre hosts 10 shows a year, including Shakespeare in the Park, which is free, and a dinner theater and youth productions. Plus, there are a slew of artistic events in The Turpin, such as cabaret and poetry readings.
“There are three shows in some phase at one time,” whether it be auditions, rehearsals or the actual live performances, Harvey said. She also noted that everyone either on stage or behind the scenes is a volunteer who gives their time to bring expressions of creativity to the Enid community.
Hence the reason “Gaslight: The Revival” is so vital: Community theatre draws people in and adds value to their lives.
“Patrons get to experience, laugh, cry, sit and ponder,” Harvey said. “We’re giving them something worthwhile.”
That’s why those who believe in, love, and support Gaslight Theatre are excited about the capital campaign.
“It’s a love project. We have the history and the beauty of (the building), and we want to give it the love that a theater of this age deserves,” Harvey said. “This is our way of giving back to the Enid community and being part of the Enid downtown revival.”
For information about Gaslight Theatre’s capital campaign, go to gaslighttheatre.org/the-revival or call (580) 234-2307.
