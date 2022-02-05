On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community: ALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STORIES On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…

ENID, Okla. — Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce has worked to put more emphasis on legislative affairs and public policy rather than being known only as a retail and business organization, says longtime president and CEO Jon Blankenship.

“Just communicating the needs of the business community is very important, especially for our key sectors in our economy” that include Vance Air Force Base and the medical and higher education communities, just to name a few, he said.

Mike Cooper, chairman of Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission and a former Enid mayor, has long served as the chamber’s military liaison. Blankenship said the chamber has been making legislative trips for Vance for the past 35 years.

When Enid officials were sweating Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) hearings on the future of the base, Vance ranked as low as 13th among introductory flight training bases nationally, as far as infrastructure, Blankenship said.

Now it is ranked No. 2, Blankenship said, which he attributes to strong support from the state’s congressional delegation and improved funding.

“We have had more than $200 million in military construction at the base over the last couple of decades,” said Blankenship, who has been in his position since 1995.

“You can’t assume anything now (as far as the future of a military base). You always have to be looking to expand and protect your mission and do everything possible to support your military base and military personnel in the community.”

Changing with the wind

In addition to shining a spotlight on Vance features on the federal level, Cooper and the chamber have worked with protecting the base’s air space at the state level, a critical move considering the development of wind power in the area.

“Wind development has been great for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, but we have to do it in a way that can co-exist with military bases,” Blankenship said. “You have to be very concerned about protecting training routes and runaway approaches so there will be low-level approaches.”

The state, Blankenship said, has been “a model” for the nation. Wind energy companies are required to contact and communicate with installations that could be impacted by wind development.

“For that project to move forward, you have to be signed off by the military as a no-impact project,” Blankenship said. “It may adjust the training route. It will adjust their placement of wind turbine towers, but, like I have said, communication has been better than ever with the increase of that legislation. Our goal is for them to co-exist and communicate. Communication is a key to having a military installation.”

Vance has benefited from projects with a overall price tag of $4.5 million: a dormitory project through military construction and upgrades to infrastructure and radar and the south ramp.

Vance and Enid Woodring Regional Airport have joint use of a second hanger that will mean an upgrade to both facilities, Blankenship said.

“All three projects are a part of military readiness,” he said. “We’re looking forward to further assistance from Congress.”

A dose of healthy advice

Enid’s medical sector, Blankenship said, has huge drawing power for Northwest Oklahoma and southern Kansas and westward to the state Panhandle.

Blankenship said one issue the chamber is concentrating on is the management of Medicaid dollars in the second year of its expansion in the state. Some 200,000 people have been added to the rolls.

“Our goal is trying to monitor and be efficient in the way we spend our Medicaid dollars because it could be a runaway train. The costs so far have been about what they predicted to be, but it’s certainly prudent to manage those costs.”

The chamber’s position has been the state doesn’t need private insurance to manage co-pays. Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which Blankenship says has a 3.5% administrative cost, would be a better route, he said.

Blankenship estimates the cost would be 12 to 15% if managed through private companies, which could mean reduced benefits to patients or Medicaid recipients or reduced reimbursements rates to the providers.

“That’s a major concern for Enid and the medical sector,” Blankenship said. “It (medical sector) rivals Vance Air Force Base as a total employment base and its economic impact. If reimbursement rates got so low that providers can’t be bailed out, you can’t afford to do this.”

If that happens instead of more people being offered health care, the opposite could be the case, Blankenship said.

“The question is how,” Blankenship said. “You are better off if you could do that through beefing up the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and get more funding, maybe possibly through a division looking for efficiencies. It doesn’t necessarily need to be done with privately managed care.”

The chamber is supporting efforts to re-establish a residency program for the purpose of recruiting physicians into the Enid and Northwest Oklahoma market. Recruiting physicians has been challenging for rural areas, Blankenship said.

The chamber is working Northwest Osteopathic, Great Plains Medical Center and Oklahoma State University in establishing a residency program.

“We have vacancies in our provider market that need to be filled,” Blankenship said. “Our first step is primary care doctors to the market and specialties down the line.”

Getting an education

With the establishment of Northern Oklahoma College Enid and a branch of Northwestern Oklahoma State University in the last 20 years, higher education has been more of a priority for the chamber.

The first legislative priority along those lines, Blankenship said, is the retention of the Oklahoma Promise scholarships for students from moderate- to low-income families.

The chamber helped to defeat a proposal that would have forced students who didn’t graduate over a six-year period to have to pay back their scholarships in full.

Most of those scholarship recipients “are kids who need to work while going to college, and it may be difficult for them to graduate in four years,” Blankenship said.

His concern was such legislation might cause some students to not to even consider enrolling in the program at all. Research has shown, Blankenship said, that the scholarship recipients have a higher graduation rate than the regular students.

“It would have had an adverse effect on higher education enrollment, and that would be the last thing we want,” he said.

Studies have shown 80% of graduates from regional universities such as NWOSU and NOC have stayed in the state, he said.

Blankenship said he also is concerned about the impact of cuts in state funding that have seen colleges go from being 70% to 30% funded by the state. That means having to raise tuition and that makes it harder for young people to access higher education, Blankenship said.

“When you have 80% stay in the market, that’s a great bang for the buck,” he said. “State funding needs to be going up and not down. It is feeding our work force.”

Autry Technology Center, Blankenship said, “has served a vital interest in our market … it can turn on dime to meet the business needs and has been one of our top economical development assets.”

Vocational education remains a top priority for the chamber because of this.

Government relations

For a number of years, the Enid chamber has been a part of Enid Day at the Capitol, an event that allows local business leaders to interact with legislators.

Blankenship and the chamber have had a close working relationship with local legislators. State Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, has been a strong advocate for general agriculture and water rights.

“Access to the dollars available to benefit our region is very important,” he said. “We try to get things done by having a lot of input. There are a lot of voices trying to communicate the same message.”

Blankenship said the chamber’s job to get federal funds has been made easier by the stability of the Oklahoma delegation of Republicans U.S. Sen. James Inhofe and U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, both of whom have been on the job as long as Blankenship. Blankenship said he has a close relationship with U.S. Sen. James Lankford, as well.

Retail dollars

Enid has been more aggressive on retail development, Blankenship said, noting “20 years ago you would have not seen the city of Enid offering incentive” in that area.

The chamber was involved with successful campaigns for bond issues for the Kaw Lake water pipeline project and Enid Public Schools, the latter of which brought some $200 million in improvements for local schools, he said.

He said those two projects have helped the chamber to get closer to its goal of having $1 billion in retail sales in Enid by 2025.