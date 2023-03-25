ENID, Okla. — It all started with a man who walked with a cross on his back.
In a message of his faith, Jeremiah Herrian began around Oakwood Mall parking lot in 2009 with a cross on his back. It was during that time that he, his wife, Sarah, and Peggy Grisham connected through his desire to make a statement and to build a ministry in Enid.
Grisham has been with the founders of Forgotten Ministries ever since and now has a workspace in the organization’s Mercy House at 1714 S. 4th.
“Forgotten Ministries has shown me a new way to love people, to grow in my relationship with God,” Grisham said. “We do not get any public funds.”
Helping the homelessMercy House opened in 2015 as the shelter, offering hot meals, a clean bed and a warm shower. It is open from the first day of November until the third week of March, as well as other periods of extreme cold or heat.
“Homeless visitors will be issued a clean set of clothes. They put their clothes in a laundry bag, and they’ll shower. We wash their clothes while they’re eating and sleeping so they have clean clothes when they wake up,” Grisham said.
“We have lockers where they can store their bags and backpacks. They’ll check their stuff in, and it will be locked up, and that’s how we will control drugs and weapons.”
Welcoming over coffee
Another well-known outreach branching from Forgotten Ministries is Five80 Coffee House in the 100 block of East Randolph.
The Herrians wanted to establish a modern, designer-friendly environment that was debt free and operated by volunteers on a donation-based concept.
The coffeehouse is a “pay-what-you-can” establishment. The general concept is for people who can afford to pay the listed price of the items will do so, and those who cannot will pay what they can. Copper Tap Roasting, another local company, works alongside Forgotten Ministries.
It’s a large space with couches and different seating areas, and the homeless often will hang out there, especially when it is too hot or cold.
Five80 welcomes everyone, and the profits made go back into the local community.
Journey to Enid It has been an odd journey for the couple to get to where they are today. Jeremiah grew up in Oklahoma, graduating from Hennessey. Sarah came from the Los Angeles area and met Jeremiah when he left Oklahoma searching for a career as a volleyball player.
A series of events brought the couple together on the streets of L.A. trying to help the homeless and less fortunate. They were part of a group that set up a ministry right on Skid Row, then they married.
They came to Enid to visit in 2009, got sick with the flu and missed their return flight to L.A. Their extra time in the area made them realize there was a need to help the less fortunate in Enid just as much as California. Perhaps, they said they thought at the time, they could make an even bigger impact.
Forgotten Ministries was born with the goal of taking church out of the building, through mobile means, and delivering God’s message to the community.
They served the community with mobile concerts, cookouts and fixing up homes and yards. They always have been about bridging the gap between the less fortunate and the most fortunate.
Filling a needMercy House volunteers and Forgotten Ministries do not provide hand-outs but help get visitors back on their feet, Grisham said.
Forgotten Ministries is filling a need in Enid with Mercy House and the coffee shop. Grisham said.
“They’ve made a connection with Five80,” she said. “Some of them volunteer there, and they do the same thing at Mercy House, like cleaning floors and helping with dishes.”
“For the most part, people here want jobs, and they don’t care what they do,” Grisham said. “We love them just like everybody else.”
They have two programs designed to help people struggling get back on their feet: One for men and another for women that helps them transition responsibly into a new life where they can take care of themselves.
Forgotten Ministries has a garden north of its building, at 1714 S. 4th, and has built a greenhouse to supply the garden with plants. The idea behind the garden is to teach and educate the community on growing healthy food and about health eating and to offer cooking classes.
They hope to attract more mission teams and groups to Enid to do local ministry.
“We want to take them out, show them that anything and everything can serve at the local level,” Grisham said.
