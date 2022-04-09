ENID, Okla. — Food insecurity among Oklahomans is prevalent, with more than half a million facing hunger – 194,880 of them children — according to Feeding America.

One in 7 Oklahomans face hunger and 1 in 5 of those are children in Oklahoma, according to the organization that provides links between food pantries and those in need of their assistance.

Local help

Food pantries and distribution centers do the work to fill the gap in Northwest Oklahoma for those facing hunger.

Food distribution services include Shepherd’s Cupboard, Loaves and Fishes, Salvation Army and RSVP for seniors. Food box or grocery distribution from the food pantries can be based on income limits and distribution limited to certain time.

Meals are provided by Salvation Army at 6 p.m. daily, Our Daily Bread from 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays, First Presbyterian Church’s Manna Meal from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday and Central Christian Church Enid Welcome Table from 4:30-5 p.m. Sunday.

Not just a poverty thing

Food insecurity, a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food, is not necessarily a continual condition, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods, according to Feeding America.

Although related, food insecurity and poverty are not the same.

For families with medical expenses or who face a high cost-of-living, resources can drain fast. Access to charitable food resources or participation in federal nutrition programs at times can fill gaps when their own resources are scarce.

Availability of government support for households varies based on the household income as it relates to the poverty level.

Oftentimes, those right on the line of qualifying for government assistance can still struggle to receive adequate nutrition.

How to get involved

Food insecurity solutions residents can assist with include raising awareness about hunger, supporting local food distribution efforts and calling on lawmakers to make ending hunger a priority.