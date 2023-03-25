ENID, Okla. — Through October 2022, churches that were a part of the United Methodist Church in Oklahoma had an opportunity to disaffiliate, with options of joining another denomination or becoming independent. There were 29 churches in Oklahoma that voted to disaffiliate, including Willow View in Enid.
In January 2020, a group of nine bishops and members of conservative, centrist and progressive groups created a proposal to allow congregations and conferences to leave the UMC via a “graceful exit” that would allow them to break away with ownership of church property. It also allowed congregations and conferences to leave the church without being in disagreement with the Book of Discipline on human sexuality.
But through the process of discussing whether to disaffiliate, churches focused on how they could help heal those who were hurting. At First United Methodist Church of Enid, Pastor Devon Krause said his church has focused on caring for those who have been going through what is a sensitive topic.
“Our church has been kind of one of those places where we’ve tried to figure out how to help the people that are hurting through this,” Krause said. “Because there’s no denying that the moment you take a vote on something, it’s a very painful process, because all of a sudden it’s taking the politics and it’s bringing it into the sanctuary.”
Krause said First United Methodist has had conversations, which began before the process for churches to disaffiliate started, about how it wants to be known. He said through that process the overall faith of the church has been strengthened.
“Sometimes in these things where we’re kind of having a conversation for what we are for and what we’re against, it’s solidifying, but I think it’s more important that we identify what we’re for than what we’re against,” Krause said. “We’re for grace and love for everybody. My hope is that people can see Jesus through us, even in the midst of this. There’s no hard feelings for me toward a church that felt like they needed to go — I think as long as we can love each other through that, but that’s hard.”
Krause also said one of the main concerns he has had with discussing disaffiliation has been disinformation. He said some have seen churches not disaffiliating as the church, not following the Book of Discipline or not believing core tenants.
“Sort of the common pieces I hear are, ‘Well, because we’re not leaving we don’t believe in the Trinity.’ Actually, we do. Or that we don’t believe in the resurrection of Jesus, and, actually, we do. But it’s like this whole Good Friday or Ministry Alliance where once we get a chance to be in the same room as one another and see that we are all created in the same image of God.”
Krause said with much division and disagreement, the church community is choosing to come together to try and make Enid as strong of a community as possible.
“We might have some disagreements here and there about what represents Jesus,” Krause said,”but I think giving each other the benefit of the doubt ... We’re all in this together, and the sooner we can realize that the better we can make a place like Enid, or one of these communities like Enid with a lot of churches. We have a lot of churches, and there’s a lot of good we can do if we can see past some of this stuff.”
Other leaders with some Methodist churches in the Enid area were contacted for comment, but did not respond with how their congregations are coping with the changes during the past few years.
