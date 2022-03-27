ENID, Okla. — Ahead of a return of downtown Enid’s First Friday festivities this week, Main Street Enid has made several changes to its longtime organizational structure.

New staff member Taylor Blasier, who was hired earlier this month as Main Street’s event and communications coordinator, will handle events on the downtown Square, including First Friday and Enid Lights Up the Plains.

Friday marks the return of the nonprofit’s signature monthly events, so named for being held on the first Fridays of each month from April to October.

All of the 200 block of West Randolph will be closed to traffic as dozens of arts, crafting and food vendors sell their wares to the crowds of attendees returning to downtown Enid.

“Once April rolls around, downtown becomes more traveled,” said Natalie Rapp, Main Street Enid’s executive director. “People are ready to get out. They’re ready for First Friday season to start.”

Starting on a Sugar High note

April’s “Art Avenue” First Friday will be held in conjunction with the nearby grand opening of the immersive art installation called Sugar High, which presents a world in which humans only eat sugar and have been living with ants for decades.

More than 20 Oklahoma artists will have work on display for free for six weeks in a building located at 220 N. Washington.

Rapp said downtown shops and restaurants also will offer fun specials and events for the year’s first First Friday.

Enid’s two biggest First Friday events will then bookend the rest of the season, which runs until October, she said.

Next month, Main Street will continue its Hispanic, multicultural-centric First Friday Fiesta, which began last year in honor of the Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo.

October’s First Friday is, appropriately, Oktoberfest-themed, with biergartens, beer samplings and food galore as an homage to the month-long German celebration.

'Christmas central'

Then it’s off to the races for Rapp, her staff, board members and volunteers to plan the organization’s biggest night of the year, Enid Lights Up the Plains, which has been held downtown the day after Thanksgiving for 28 years.

In November, Main Street also will continue running its successful ice rink, Holidays on Ice, and help coordinate a fresh-cut Christmas tree, first brought to Enid and placed near the rink last fall.

“It’s become kind of like ‘Christmas Central’ over there,” Rapp said. “All of that is really becoming kind of our thing for Enid. And it’s growing.”

Around 30,000 people made their way to downtown Enid last November to see the first, 140-foot-tall Christ Tree be lit up during Lights Up the Plains.

The second annual ice rink, set up last fall, in the Stride Bank Center parking lot sold around 10,000 tickets in its six weeks of operation this go-around, Rapp said.

Around as many people as last year came this past season, she said, likely because of the unusually warm and windy weather that left the rink as a semi-frozen pond on several occasions.

The ice rink, organized with the event center, now has its own planning committee of board members, Rapp said.

Main Street Enid board members also approved hiring Main Street's third staff position after last year’s holidays, she said.

Blasier’s hiring is a first for Enid’s volunteer-based nonprofit organization that’s been running for nearly three decades and has employed an executive director and assistant director.

Rapp said she and assistant director Charlet Ringwald, who organized the ice rink themselves, asked the board to also consider adding a third staff member.

“It’s a lot of work,” Rapp said. “We love doing it, but burnout is a thing.”

The change was needed, she said, as First Friday has become a major touchstone for downtown Enid.

'Something special'

First Friday has been a regular seasonal event, but when Rapp’s predecessor, Kelly Tompkins, took over as director in 2012, she said she first set out to make the area look and sound like “something was going on.”

“First, I listened to what people were saying, such as, “It didn’t look like anything was going on,’” Tompkins told the News & Eagle. “Smells of the food didn’t hurt either.”

Main Street first created multi-colored celebration flags that were hung on downtown’s old-fashioned lamp posts on event days, so people would know “something special was happening,” Tompkins said.

The organization gave First Friday its own Facebook page, printed monthly maps and hired professional photographers, as well.

Tompkins also encouraged businesses to move their musicians outside of their stores or on sidewalks, and the organization hired bands for the downtown Breezeway and gazebo on the courthouse lawn.

In 2013, the city renovated the walkway space in the 200 block of West Randolph, adding a brick wall, fresh paint and corrugated metal. Main Street added picnic tables, bushes, miniature murals and utilities several years later.

Volunteer students painted Main Street’s first street piano, and the organization got a giant Chess set and giant ladybugs to set around the square.

These myriad projects paid off, with about 10 times the attendance within Tompkins’ first year in charge.

Other organizations — such as the Tri-State Music Festival, Relay for Life and YWCA’s Walk a Mile — began moving their events to coincide with a First Friday event.

Main Street also created events to get people to walk throughout downtown, such as Free Art Friday, started by Enid Art Lab; Enid puzzle pieces; Art Walk; block parties; Maker Trail; Main Street Clue; and Main Street Mini Golf.

“None of this was possible to accomplish without staff, board members, lots of volunteers, sponsors, partners and support from the city,” Tompkins said.