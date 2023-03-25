“Faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” — Hebrews 11:1
ENID, Okla. — Dr. Jami Benton long had a dream she would open her own family practice.
She saw her chance in fall 2021, and the doors of Enid’s Faith Family Clinic opened wide in January 2022.
Benton, a 1997 Oklahoma Bible Academy graduate, returned to the Enid area after medical school to pursue family medicine.
She started out as an emergency room physician in Fairview before accepting a position with Integris Health Medical Group and opening an office in Enid.
“Having my own clinic was always the end goal,” she said.
As a new doctor who was driving back and forth from Ringwood, where she lived with her husband and one young son at the time, “I wasn’t prepared to be on my own yet with a young family.”
She joined the Integris team to gain experience and establish herself in family medicine, serving 10 years with the largest Oklahoma-owned, not-for-profit health system in the state, all the while waiting on the Lord to give her the green light to branch out on her own.
“He picked the time when we left (Integris),” Benton said, referring to herself and her clinic nurse and receptionist, both of whom also took a leap of faith with her.
“It was a big leap of faith to leave a big corporation, the benefits, the 401Ks, the guaranteed help,” she said. Both of her employees agreed with her that it was the right time and the right way to go about it.
“If God’s gonna back it, He’ll protect it,” Benton said, “so I wasn’t so worried. He’s blessed it, and I will rely on Him to keep it going.”
‘We went for it’
She said she told Integris all along she would someday open her own practice. By 2020, Benton felt she had enough money saved, but then the pandemic happened. Then with the way medicine changed and corporate practices no longer seeming to align with her beliefs — “treating each patient as an individual” — she felt it was time to go.
“We went for it,” Benton said.
Accessibility was the most important factor in choosing a location since so many of her patients are elderly. She wanted them to be able to come in and out without falling, and she wanted them to not struggle with traffic and parking issues.
Rent was cheap in Oakwood Mall following the pandemic, and “it worked out,” Benton said. “I’ve learned not to limit God and am learning to dream big.”
Getting to know you
Faith Family Clinic, a family practice that sees patients ages 5 and older, is located in the old Enid Senior Life Network next to the former Dillard’s on the west end of the mall. Parking is on the south side, and there are plenty of spaces. Assistive devices such as wheelchairs and walkers are available at the door for patients in need during the short walk to the clinic.
Family medicine, Benton said, allows her to stick with her patients long-term, unlike ER visits.
“We have Grandma and Grandpa, Mom and Dad, the kids, aunts and uncles,” she said, adding sometimes it’s like a family reunion in the waiting room.
The best part of her practice, Benton said, is she gets to treat patients the way she believes they should be treated.
“What I tell you as a patient doesn’t work for another patient.”
She takes the time to get to know her patients and tailors treatment plans. Their personal lives affect their overall health, she said.
“I want to know what makes you tick,” Benton said. “In a way, I’m more of a consultant, not a doctor, telling you what to do.”
Lab work can be in-house, and Benton refers patients needing a personal trainer to Summit Fitness, a small gym located on the backside of the clinic, with its own entry/exit.
Trucking and sports needs
Benton also caters to the needs of truckers for physical exams or drug screenings as required by Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Trucker’s Clinic of Enid also is located in Oakwood Mall, across from Faith Family Clinic.
She designed it to provide the most convenient experience for truckers, she said. The large parking lot allows them to park their trucks and opening at 7 a.m. allows for a trucker to come into the clinic early if a drug screening or exam is needed before they continue on their hauling journey.
Trucker’s Clinic of Enid isn’t just limited to truckers, however. It also offers sports physicals for all ages and sports, plus drug screens and employment physicals. Individuals or groups need only to schedule appointments within 24-48 hours of when the results are needed.
How faith works
Benton said she believes in focusing on the wholeness of a patient, not just their physical health but mental and spiritual wellness, too. As such, she’s sought to create fun ways for families to come together in the empty spaces at Oakwood Mall.
“The opportunity to expand to more things … it’s bigger, better and cheaper than I thought it would be,” she said. “I’ve seen God in it since the beginning.”
Founder of Enid Puzzle Rooms, LLC, Benton has opened several entertainment spaces, with more coming, in the central part of the mall, near Chen Garden. This includes Enid Escapes, formerly at Oakwood and Carrier Road, a gaming space and escape rooms; Katie’s Kandy candy shop; and Papa’s Shuffleboard shuffleboard lanes.
“If we could bring in more entertainment, more things for you to do, then people would spend more time here,” the Enid native told the Enid News & Eagle in January.
“If the entertainment is here, then the restaurants will follow. If you have entertainment and restaurants, the shops will follow. Suddenly, we’re the place to go when people don’t want to go to a big city like Kansas City, Dallas or even Oklahoma City. We’re trying to revive everything and to show that the mall is still here and part of this community.”
Benton, an Emmanuel Enid attendee all her life, spoke of having faith with big dreams and goals, because many times Christians like to put God in a box when it comes to those dreams and goals.
She said humans want to have it all together before taking that step of faith, whether it’s financing in place, guaranteed success or the ease of doing whatever is dreamed about.
But that’s not how faith works, she said.
“I (God) can do this, but I need you to take a step of faith,” Benton said. “He’s looking for people to follow Him and do more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.