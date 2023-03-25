ENID, Okla. — Each year, volunteers provide literal tons of organic seasonal produce to Loaves & Fishes all thanks to the raised growing beds and tubs of earth at Faith Farm.
In 2014, Loaves & Fishes began leasing Faith Farm, 820 W. Cherokee, land previously farmed by Hope Outreach Ministries.
Produce grown at Faith Farm supplements vegetables provided by Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, donations from local grocery stores and produce donated from community members’ gardens to Loaves & Fishes.
Faith Farm Volunteer Gail Wynne said each year volunteers at the farm provide thousands of pounds of produce and herbs to the local food bank.
“We usually average between 3,000 and 4,000 pounds of organic produce grown every year,” she said. “We’re on a city lot in an older part of town.”
Produce is considered organic if grown on soil with no prohibited substances — most synthetic fertilizers and pesticides — applied for three years prior to harvest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.
Wynne said there are about 17 or 18 regular volunteers who work the 22 raised beds and another 20 earth-filled tubs to grow the organic produce. She said Faith Farm also is visited often by groups of volunteers who lend a hand.
Planting began in February, Wynne said, and depending on the weather harvest can continue into early December. Already this year, onions, cabbage, peas, carrots, radishes, turnips and beets have been planted. Next week potatoes will be going in the tubs.
In mid-April, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, okra, cucumbers and green beans will be planted, too.
“You can actually start planting cool zone crops in February here,” Wynne said. “The last two falls have been so warm we have been picking tomatoes at the beginning of December. It’s all sort of weather determinate.”
Wynne said this is her eighth growing season to volunteer at the Faith Farm.
Coming from a family of farmers and gardeners, she said growing the produce for her neighbors is something she “loves” to do.
“I just love to garden, and I have a real place in my heart for Loaves & Fishes,” Wynne said. “Produce is expensive to purchase, and it’s one of the first things that falls off their grocery list for people who are having trouble making ends meet. The freshness and quality are a real gift to our hungry neighbors.”
Volunteer gardeners typically work Monday and Wednesday mornings, harvesting on those two days.
Martha Posey said she’s volunteered at the Faith Farm the past five years, and her husband Dennis volunteers, too.
“I’ve always been interested in gardening,” Posey said. “I like gardening. It’s very interesting.”
A Garfield County Master gardener, Posey said she decided she wanted use her skills and get started with volunteering for Faith Farm.
She said the camaraderie with other gardeners and the mission of the farm kept her and her husband coming back.
“We have quite a few Master Gardeners and quite a few that aren’t it. It’s fun to talk to them and get ideas from them,” she said. “We like being in the garden. We like having people there. We like watching the plants we garden grow.”
Posey said she likes that the produce is offered to those in need through Loaves & Fishes.
“It’s real, honest to God, organic food,” she said. “It’s going to people that may not be able to afford it in the grocery store because organic food is so expensive. I think it’s a good thing to have fresh, organic choices there.”
Wynne said those who are interested in volunteering at Faith Farm must first fill out a volunteer application from Loaves & Fishes.
Information and volunteer applications are available at loavesandfishesnwok.org/volunteer.
