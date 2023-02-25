FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Fairview Livestock Commission Co. has seen major improvements throughout the years, and new owners and operators Cale and Nicole James say they intend to continue that trend.
Fairview Sale Barn was established in 1975 by Bobby Smith. When James joined the operation five years ago as manager, improvements to the facility began taking shape.
“Bobby Smith ran that place for 47 or 48 years,” James said.
He noted Smith had “an extremely good business,” and he and his wife were ready to take over and keep improving the facility and its services to area producers.
‘In the middle of agriculture’
In 2021, Cale and Nicole purchased the Fairview Sale Barn and became its sole owners, creating Fairview Livestock Commission Co.
Cale James grew up in Morrison on his family’s ranch, so he is no stranger to the business.
“We were primarily cattle, and wheat farmers, as well,” James said. “I have always been in the middle of agriculture.”
He worked with family farming and ranching before enrolling at Oklahoma State University. It was there he met his wife, Nicole, and they were married shortly before he graduated in 2013.
“From there we moved back to the family farm in Morrison and stayed there until 2018,” James said. “Then I began managing the Fairview Sale Barn.”
James said improvements to the facility are the key to the business for him and his wife.
“That became our No. 1 priority,” James said. “We poured a lot back into the facilities because I wanted it to be a longtime business for our family.”
Those improvements include expanding capacity to about 3,500 head of cattle, installing a sprinkler system to the entire yard, covering sorting alleys, building drive-thru unloading facilities and covered vet facilities.
James said improvements began with the interior. He said in that first year, stadium seats were installed in the arena. When that was done, James said he moved to the outside of the facility and began making improvements in those areas.
“It’s a process. If I would take a guess, we’ve probably hauled 250 loads of shale and base rock to get a good base in,” he said. “A lot of Wednesdays and Thursdays they’d turn cattle away because they didn’t have the capacity. We’ve upped our feed and water capacity close to double what it was.”
James said during the third year of ownership a drive-thru unload facility was created, much to the enjoyment of producers bringing cattle to market.
“They don’t have to back across State Road to unload cattle anymore,” James said. “The producers were pretty happy about that.
“We’ve been focused on the facility for the last five years. We’ve still got a lot of room to grow.”
Expanding their reach
James said the business’ main clientele are from Major, Blaine, Garfield, Woodward and Alfalfa counties.
“I would say 90% of our customers come within a 60-mile radius,” he said. “A good number of those would probably be within Major County.”
But he’s also gained a following from his native hometown.
“We get a lot of support from a lot of the folks I grew up with in the Stillwater and Morrison area,” James said. “A good portion of those outside area come from that Morrison area.”
Another step forward for Fairview Livestock Commission Co. was creating a presence on social media, including the business’ Facebook page.
“We just saw that thing was growing so fast for businesses. It’s an easy way to get a lot of information out to a lot of people,” he said. “We use that tool to adversities on our consignments, and we get a lot of reaction from the Facebook page.”
Caring about the customers
James said other plans in addition to the ongoing improvements at the business is expansion of the facility.
“Eventually, we would want to expand the facility and make it a little bit larger,” he said. “Some of the fall and early spring sales can get a little crowded. We’ve got a really good handle on it now. We might want to expand as far as the size of our pens and add a few pens.”
James said Fairview Livestock Commission Co. always has focused on getting producers the most for their livestock that it could.
“We’ve always stood our ground on a flat-rate commission,” he said. “We feel like our job is to bring them the most money. We don’t feel like we should charge any more for our services.”
James said working with area producers has been a priority for him.
“It’s a relationship game,” he said. “There’s a lot of market around here, and that’s what we do.”
James said he’s been making efforts to get outside of the facility the past few years, meeting with producers and visiting their operations.
“We’re just constantly beating the bushes. A lot of folks don’t realize we love to come out and visit with you on your farm,” he said. “In the last two years we’ve really got to go out and meet a lot of the new guys. Give us a call. We’d love to come out, see you, meet you and see what you got going on. We feel face-to-face business is important, and that’s how we prefer to do it.
“Caring about the person goes just as far as getting top dollar for their cattle,” he said. “It makes it easier to sell their cattle when you know what that producer is doing out there. ... going out and meeting with people.”
Working for ‘wonderful people’
He said taking over the business has taught him that each day brings something new.
“It’s a constant learning curve. It seems each week you run into a new task,” James said, “learning to manage people, putting your money back where it needs to be to serve your customers.”
Despite any problems that may spring up, he said the job always has its rewards.
He said one of the most rewarding things about the job is, “getting to work for a lot of really wonderful people.”
“We love what we do,” James said. “We get to work for kind of the best demographic you can work for: the local farmer and rancher. If you threat them right they treat you well.”
