ENID, Okla. — The slowdown in sales and supply of large agricultural equipment in 2020 and 2021 wasn’t simply the result of the pandemic and subsequent shutdown.
According to “Successful Farming,” a trade publication, two other factors contributed to what many have called the worst supply chain issues in recent history: an iron shortage and a glut of high quality, used equipment that dealers had on hand because of trade-ins. At one point in 2021, dealerships were forced to tell customers to expect 12-month delays on the delivery of new large equipment.
“We’re still having availability issues,” P&K Equipment manager Drew Combs said. “In many cases, the delays can be anywhere from six weeks to three months, but even those are moving targets.”
Combs describes coming in to work some mornings to find delivery has been moved up three weeks or back six weeks, with seemingly no explanation other than supply chain issues.
“In the past, delivery could be calculated to a ten-day window, and that was pretty much set in stone,” he said. “That’s no longer true.”
Much of the frustration of the past two years was mitigated by an up-tick in sales of small equipment. People stayed home and took care of their own yards, land, gardens, etc., and Combs said some of those became repeat customers.
“It’s just like anyone who buys equipment and then figures out what else would make their task easier,” he said. “Buy a tractor, and it doesn’t take long to see that a box blade would make some tasks easier, so we are seeing some of those small equipment sales, and the delays aren’t as problematic in that category, but they are still impacted.”
The iron shortage that began in 2013 created issues for all equipment manufacturers from cars to construction equipment, so agricultural equipment hasn’t been spared. Add to that the shipping issues, where ships are unloaded and equipment can sit on the docks for weeks awaiting a long-haul truck, and it was truly a perfect storm.
P&K has 20 locations in Arkansas and Oklahoma, including Enid, and nine in Iowa. Combs said all locations have been affected by supply chain issues and sales fluctuations.
“We’re expecting improvement for some items by July or August,” he said, “but others won’t improve until 2023, especially large equipment.”
In spite of all the obstacles, P&K has managed to deliver all orders up to this point — mostly delayed — but Combs is worried that the delays will get worse before things improve.
