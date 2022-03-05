ENID, Okla. — Enid school administrators hope to provide students with tools to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with an initiative that began at the onset of the crisis.

The idea is to become a “hope-centered district,” said Randy Rader, Enid Public Schools assistant superintendent of elementary education.

Rader said everybody has been left “on edge” from the pandemic, as elementary students are acting out because they’re a year or two behind socially and emotionally.

“We’re seeing behaviors in second-graders that probably would’ve happened if they were in kindergarten, had they been in school when they were in kindergarten,” Rader said. “They just happen to be speaking a different language, and we have to figure out what that language is and how to intervene.”

Establishing a pathway

Two years ago, teachers at Waller Middle School and several other EPS schools completed a study of “Hope Rising: How the Science of Hope Can Change Your Life,” co-written by Chan Hellman, a University of Oklahoma-Tulsa professor and founding director of Hope Research Center.

As Hellman writes, higher hope scores in children are significant predictors of things such as school attendance, grades and graduation rates.

The concept of hope is the single best predictor of physical, spiritual and mental well-being, according to Hellman’s book. Three related concepts define the ability to hope: goals, pathways and willpower.

Rader said setting pathways and getting around obstacles were the biggest attention-grabbers — the latter being difference between a goal and wishful thinking.

“I could run for president of the United States, but if I don’t ever run for political office, I haven’t set up a pathway,” he said.

Giving them a goal

Faculty and staff at Waller spent the first year learning about “hope blockers,” such as trauma children experience that can lead to behavioral issues and low levels of hope.

When empowering students to have hope, it’s all about the “simple things,” Waller Middle School principal Robb Mills said.

“During the middle of (the pandemic), that’s one thing I kept thinking about: is these kids are looking for some normalcy and hope,” Mills said.

The second year involved more training, and teachers would work during advisory periods, Mills said.

“It’s not anything new schools haven’t been doing — it’s maybe more intentional,“ he said. “We’re helping them see small goals and reach that small goal, then they see they can do it and see something that could be bigger.”

Now, students leading their own weekly assemblies are given a guideline — like talking about value or effort, he said. They then come up with school-wide activities and messages to send.

Each week, Mills will put out a theme and a hope thought, like a quote from a historical figure. He and other faculty also will meet one-on-one with students to figure out pathways for their personal obstacles.

“We’re not finished. It’s a work in progress,” Mills said. “No matter where you are with your hope, we’re hoping it keeps going up.”

‘A common language’

Not every school in the district has gone in-depth on the hope initiative yet, Rader said, but EPS has an online hub of hope-centered lessons for teachers to use through Google Platform.

Rader said EPS, which also has been striving to become a model district under the Oklahoma school program Great Expectations, has folded the two initiatives together.

A school is designated a top-tier “model school” if 90% of its staff are using 100% of these classroom practices daily.

+4 Enid Public Schools on its way to becoming a 'model district,' officials say Superintendent Darrell Floyd has set his sights on EPS becoming a “model district” — in which every school is named a model school through the professional development program Great Expectations.

Seven Enid schools — most of which are elementary: Hayes, Garfield, Adams, Eisenhower, Coolidge and Taft elementary schools, and Carver, Commons and Fowler early childhood centers — currently are Great Expectations model schools as of the 2020-21 school year.

Rader said he expects that number to reach the double-digits when the lists are updated in the spring following annual site visits.

He also said one of Enid’s GE instructors would work with the organization to incorporate hope strategies into its eight expectations, which have been implemented as school rules throughout the district. One example of a rule is, “We will use good manners, saying ‘please,’ ‘thank you’ and ‘excuse me’ and allow others to go first.”

“Great Expectations does a lot of talking about that and modeling about (hope),” Rader said. “So it doesn’t seem so fragmented, and it’s nice to have a common language.”

Hope Rising

Though EPS had been working with Hellman for multiple years now, the city of Enid at-large has taken on a role of implementing the science of hope.

Enid is so far one of only two participating communities in the state’s Hope Rising initiative started by Hellman and state first lady Sarah Stitt.

Enid hosted the state’s first Hope Summit in October, and more than a dozen community members have since been training as “hope navigators,” including members of EPS.

Navigators meet again next week, and the school and community initiatives soon will join a third in working with businesses in the community, said Dan Schiedel, local United Way CEO, who’s serving as Enid’s local coordinator for Hope Rising Oklahoma.

“It started in the schools and now, hopefully, we can get parents and other community members engaged in it,” Schiedel said.